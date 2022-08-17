Fortnite: How to deal 1000 damage to opponents in a single match

The goal of every Fortnite match is to deal damage to opponents and secure eliminations. Thanks to the Overshield feature, loopers can soak up and shake off small amounts of damage effortlessly. This makes eliminating players in-game a bit tougher. While most have been able to adapt to this, some have fallen behind.

Following the Dragon Ball Super collaboration, developers introduced the Kamehameha Mythic to make things easier. Loopers can use this item to deal insane amounts of damage almost instantly. Keeping this feature in mind, a new challenge has been added to the game.

Players must deal 1,000 damage to their opponents in a single match. While this may seem next to impossible, there are ways to complete this task efficiently. With that being said, it's time to power up and deal damage to opponents in Fortnite.

Here's how to deal 1000 damage to opponents in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3

Keeping Overshields aside, each player in Fortnite maxes out with 100 HP and shields. With such being the case, to deal 200 damage, a player will have to eliminate one opponent. This does not consider other factors such as healing or restoring shields.

Using this model, five opponents will have to be eliminated to complete the task and gain a power level. The easiest way to deal significant damage is by using Kamehameha. With one energy beam being able to melt an opponent into the ground, this is the fastest way to reach the goal.

However, because they are not easily found all over the island, players will have to resort to more traditional methods as well to get the job done. Since not everyone is proficient in combat, the task may not be easy. Nevertheless, there are a few ways in which even beginners can complete the challenge in-game.

Inflicting 1000 damage in Fortnite made easy

Since dealing 1000 damage is not every looper's jug of slurp juices, here are a few ways by which they can get the job done easily.

1) Spam Firefly Jars

Fireflies can be found all over the island. They can be kept in stacks of six, and due to their throwing range, loopers can lob them at opponents from a safe distance. The best part about this item is that it deals AOE damage. This is great for several reasons.

For instance, players can throw one at a group of opponents and inflict mass damage on all of them. Even if none of them get eliminated, at least 250 plus damage will be dealt with easily.

2) Buy Kamehameha Mythics

Kamehameha Mythics are hard to come by on the island. Since players can only use them once, they are not reliable for dealing a lot of damage. However, if players manage to buy a few from Bulma, they could potentially spam the item in combat.

If at least two can be bought at the start of a match, a minimum of 400 damage is guaranteed. Once they have been used, players can then look for one or two more to reach the 650-800 goal. The remainder of the 200 damage can be dealt by using normal weapons.

3) Use a bot lobby

If dealing 1000 damage in a normal Fortnite match is difficult, players can always use the bot lobby to complete the challenge. They are legal and do not break any of the rules/guidelines set forth by Epic Games.

To one up, all players need is a secondary account at the lowest possible seasonal level. Since all opponents will be bots, players will be able to complete the task within mere minutes of landing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi