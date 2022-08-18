Fortnite: How to deal damage to opponents while airborne

For one of the latest Fortnite challenges, players have to deal damage to enemies while airborne. This challenge was released as part of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration and players will have to complete it to increase their Power Level.

The new event, which comes with the collaboration, allows players to complete challenges and receive many different cosmetic items for free, with the main reward being the fantastic Shenron Glider.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Complete quests in Dragon Ball Adventure Island, use the Kamehameha ability, quickly move around the Island with the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) mobility item, and much more.



All info: Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island!Complete quests in Dragon Ball Adventure Island, use the Kamehameha ability, quickly move around the Island with the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) mobility item, and much more.All info: fn.gg/DragonBall Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island!Complete quests in Dragon Ball Adventure Island, use the Kamehameha ability, quickly move around the Island with the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) mobility item, and much more.All info: fn.gg/DragonBall https://t.co/CYW8laKjbZ

If you want to know how to deal damage to opponents while airborne, you're in the right place. This guide will explain everything that you need to do to complete the challenge and get closer to unlocking all the rewards.

It's easy to deal damage to opponents while airborne in Fortnite

Fortunately, there are several ways to deal damage to opponents while airborne in Fortnite Battle Royale. This challenge came out at the perfect time as there are many different mobility items that allow players to get some airtime.

The challenge will increase your Power Level by 2 million, which will allow you to unlock more Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super cosmetics. It can be found under the Agility Training section and completing three challenges from this section rewards players with a Dragon Ball.

To complete this challenge, you will want to use a shotgun for the best results. Shotguns are slow-firing weapons with considerable damage, making them perfect for this challenge.

To complete the challenge, you will have to deal a total of 200 damage, which can be achieved easily with a few headshots. Fortunately, any damage to opponents while airborne will count, so you can simply jump around the enemy in a close-range fight and complete this challenge easily.

Besides shotguns, the Kamehameha ability is perfect for dealing damage to opponents while airborne. The ability can only be used while floating and is capable of dealing more than 200 damage in just a few seconds, an ideal alternative choice for this challenge.

To deal damage to opponents while airborne with the Kamehameha, you will first need to obtain the Mythic item. You can either purchase it from special Vending Machines for 250 Gold, or find it in a Capsule Corporation capsule that falls from the sky every few minutes.

The easiest way to complete the challenge

If you want to complete this challenge with minimal effort, you can opt to join a Team Rumble match. As soon as you leave the Battle Bus, you will be given a shotgun, which you can then use to complete the challenge.

Furthermore, this game mode allows respawns, which means that you have multiple chances to complete this challenge in a single match. If enemies eliminate you, you will respawn and get another shot at completing the task.

LaTavius @LaTavius1k #trickshots I hit my best crash pad shot so far #fortnite I hit my best crash pad shot so far #fortnite #trickshots https://t.co/9jvTN8zUYX

Furthermore, there are many different mobility items that can be used to complete this challenge. Shockwave Grenades, Impulse Grenades, and Crash Pads are all currently unvaulted, and they can help launch you high in the air and allow you to land an easy headshot on an enemy.

The challenge can be done with just a few accurate hits of a shotgun, which makes it one of the easiest Fortnite challenges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S