How to deal explosive damage in Fortnite while looking away

Fortnite Week 8 Seasonal Quests are already here. This one has some interesting and unique tasks, unlike any other weekly challenge. They follow the same format as other challenges and offer 15,000 XP each as a reward upon completion.

One challenge requires players to deal explosive damage while looking away. Although Fortnite has had challenges pertaining to explosives, this added requisite of looking away is unique and certainly renders the task a tad bit complicated.

Despite this, loopers should be able to complete it easily.

Week 8 Seasonal Quest offers seven different challenges with two additional quests. These tasks are unlike any other that users have seen in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. One of these challenges is to find the coolest gamer on the island.

Fortnite has a profusion of weapons across classes. While most are combat weapons used during enemy encounters, there is a dedicated class of explosives.

Players can use these to inflict damage from an advantageous point or drive opponents out of hiding. Over the years, Fortnite has seen a plethora of modes of delivery for explosives.

They come in the form of throwable grenades, rocket-propelled grenades, and even guided missiles. There are two different approaches to completing this challenge.

Users can complete this unique and exciting challenge by following these easy steps:

Battle Royale

While they can land at the location of their choice, it is advisable to land at a hot drop zone to increase the probability of finding an opponent relatively quickly.

Upon landing, loopers need to acquire a grenade, easily found in floor loots.

After acquiring a grenade, they must find an opponent, preferably one in a closed space.

Next, gamers should hurl the explosive toward the opponent.

After throwing the grenade, they have to turn away from the direction of the opponent immediately.

If the explosive inflicts dagame, readers would have completed the challenge.

They can also complete this challenge in Fortnite Team Rumble mode. They need to follow the steps above as they are.

The only thing that needs to be done differently is waiting until the circle gets smaller to improve the chances of inflicting damage on the opponent.

In lieu of grenades, players can also use gas cans to achieve the same results. To deal damage with these items, they need to follow these steps:

While users can land at the location of their choice, it is advisable to land at a hot drop zone to increase the probability of finding an opponent rather quickly.

Upon landing, they need to acquire a gas can and a weapon. These can be easily found in gas stations spread across the map.

After acquiring a gas can, loopers have to find an opponent, preferably the one in a closed space.

Next, they must hurl the explosive toward the opponent.

After throwing the gas can, gamers should immediately ignite it by shooting at it. Once the gas can catches fire, they need to turn away from the opponent's direction.

If the explosive inflicts damage, readers would have completed the challenge.

They only need to inflict damage once. And since it's not mentioned that damage needs to be inflicted upon an opponent only, dealing damage upon an animal (bore/wolf) should also suffice.

