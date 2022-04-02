3 Fortnite weapons are perfect for players who can't build (& 3 that are made for sweats)

When it comes to choosing a weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3, a lot will depend upon the utility and function of the said weapon. Players may either choose high damage output over weapon stability or vice versa. With so many to choose from in Season 2, things can get confusing.

Fortunately, the weapons can broadly be divided into two segments - those that are good for players who cannot build and those that are made for 'sweats'. With a bit of practice and keen sight, players from both categories will be able to master their respective weapons with ease.

These weapons are perfect for players who cannot build in Fortnite

1) Boom Sniper Rifle

Snipers aren't great anymore in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Unlike days gone by, the weapon class doesn't deliver a knockout blow with ease. Thankfully, there's a great alternative to traditional snipers in the game. While it may cost some gold bars, it's well worth the price.

The Boom Sniper Rifle is a one-of-a-kind weapon and is perfect for players who can't build in the game. While the base damage is fixed at 10, the explosive damage is around 60. Using this weapon, Loopers can wipe out a group of enemies that are bunched up together or are trying to escape from combat.

2) Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle

Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle is by far one of the greatest weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3. Good accuracy, high firepower, and a clear view of the target make this weapon invaluable to players. Skilled Loopers who have steady hands can make good use of this gun in combat.

Aside from the stats, what makes it amazing is the thermal scope. Once aiming down sight, players can focus on just the targets that are highlighted. This makes it easier to track opponents that are moving and attempting to break the line of sight.

3) Ranger Assault Rifle

When it comes to steady weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, the Range Assault Rifle is the best choice for many. Hitting the target from medium-range is a cakewalk for this weapon. As long as players can control the urge to spray-and-pray, they should be able to take out their opponent.

Probably the best part of this weapon is its versatility. Even though it's not the best gun for close-range combat, it can be used for the same. Since it features full-auto, a player with steady hands could mow down an opponent with ease. However, to be on the safe side, it's best to use it from a distance.

These weapons will give sweaty builders an edge in Fortnite

1) Drum Shotgun

The Drum Shotgun has become something of a legend in Fortnite. It is perfect for build-fights and close-quarter bouts. With the ability to shoot in full-auto mode, the weapon can devastate opponents at point-blank range. Another one of its crowning features is that when the weapon is reloaded, the entire magazine is filled at once.

This is extremely useful and dangerous for opponents going head-to-head against this weapon. If they are unable to create distance between themselves and the user, they are bound to be eliminated. Even so, the weapon does not come without its flaws. Given its limited accuracy, users will have to aim down sight to deal maximum damage.

2) Combat SMG

The Combat SMG is broken in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. It is a lethal close-range weapon and a solid sidearm/secondary gun for players in build fights. With a high fire rate of 12 and 216 DPS for the 'common' variant, this weapon can shred anything in its path.

However, players who want to use this weapon will have to practice their aim and recoil control. Given how hard it kicks back, at times half of the bullets in the magazine may miss their intended target. Apart from this, the Combat SMG is perfect for sweaty players.

3) Remote Explosive

When sweaty players face off against each other, they often build a lot. The fight may start on the ground and end a few meters up in the sky. With each player trying to secure a kill, the fight lasts for a while. However, thanks to one simple utility item, fights can now end a lot faster.

Remote Explosives, or C4 as dubbed by the community, is an explosive utility item that can shred builds. Each one deals 800 damage to structures and 60 damage to opponents. If a player is able to place a C4 inside the opponent's box, the fight will be over in seconds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish