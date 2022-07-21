Fortnite: How to destroy structures with a Baller

Ballers were added back to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 3. Ever since they made their return, moving about on the island has become a much more fun activity. Since they run on batteries, they are eco-friendly options as well. However, once the charge runs out, they become useless.

Having said that, Ballers are no pushovers. Although players cannot shoot while inside one, they can use the Grappler to make a quick getaway or slam into opponents at great speeds. While it's not a sustainable form of combat, it can be done if the need to smash objects arises.

Destroy 20 structures with a Baller to earn 15,000 XP in Fortnite (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Speaking of smashing into things, Epic Games has an interesting challenge for loopers to complete. The goal is to destroy 20 structures using the Baller. Those who manage to complete the task will earn 15,000 experience points as a reward. However, things are easier said than done when it comes to this challenge.

Guide to destroying structures with a Baller in Fortnite

Ballers are not the hardiest vehicles in Fortnite. They are rather squishy and have a small HP pool. Compared to other vehicles like the Islander, Ballers have 50% fewer hit points to work with. Players will have to be careful while using them to break structures. Here are the steps required to complete this challenge:

Land at Rave Cave.

Gear up and look for a Baller.

Once acquired, leave the area and go to a place that's quiet.

Look for structures that have low HP.

Use the Grappler for guidance and boost into the structure to damage it.

Repeat the process until 20 structures have been destroyed.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Things to remember while using a Baller in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The most important thing players need to remember about using a Baller is that it cannot be recharged. Once the battery is drained, the item's functionality is done. Staying in the vehicle is not a good idea. Thus, those attempting this challenge will have to work fast to destroy targets.

Another important thing to note is the HP pool. With it being maxed out at 400, taking damage is not ideal. If the vehicle shatters mid-air, its occupants will fall to their death or sustain major injuries. For this reason, it's advised that the challenge be undertaken in a quiet area of the map.

The last thing to know about Ballers is the Grappler. While it doesn't offer much in terms of offensive mechanics, it can be used as a mobility tool. When combined with the boost feature, players can zoom across long distances in a flash. This becomes incredibly useful when traversing uneven terrain.

All in all, while Ballers are not the best vehicles in Fortnite, they do offer a lot of utility. However, given their limited charge and fragility, players may be required to split the challenge into two matches. It's easier to destroy ten structures per match than to do all 20 in one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far