Fortnite: How to dislodge or destroy Runaway Boulders with a melee weapon

In Fortnite, opponents can die in numerous creative ways. They can be gored to death by a boar, sniped from well over 100 meters, shotgunned in the face, and, of course, crushed by a falling tree. As graphic as these ways of dying may sound, there's no blood involved, so it's all strictly PG-13.

However, that doesn't mean that dying under these circumstances is not frustrating or frightening. At times, players rage-quit, while others show how livid they are on the mic and pretend the game has death comms. Be that as it may, it cannot be denied that the developers have added plenty of creative ways to kill opponents. The latest of these innovations is something called a Runaway Boulder.

Eliminating an opponent using a Runaway Boulder is beyond satisfying (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

When dislodged from their position, these boulders will roll down the terrain and crush any opponent in their path. Since they have been newly added to the game, not everyone has had the opportunity to try them out. This is why Epic Games is offering 15,000 experience points to dislodge or destroy a Runaway Boulder with a melee weapon (Pickaxe).

It's time to rock and roll in Fortnite by dislodging or destroying Runaway Boulders

To complete the challenge of dislodging and destroying Runaway Boulders, the first thing players need to do is find a Runaway Boulder. Once one has been located, they will have to use their Pickaxe to break its base and get the boulder rolling. The task has to be repeated three times to complete the challenge.

Aside from breaking the base of the Runaway Boulder and dislodging it, players can also hit it with a Pickaxe to destroy it. Be warned, as every hit with the Pickaxe will cause it to roll further away. Be sure to avoid hitting and pushing it down another hill.

Either dislodging or destroying boulders three times will complete the challenge. However, until the challenge doesn't go live, it cannot be said with certainty if dislodging a Runaway Boulder and then destroying it will help players make progress in the challenge.

Nevertheless, spotting Runaway Boulders on the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 is not going to be an issue. Given their size and strategic placement atop hills and cliffs, they're easy enough to locate. And, as mentioned, if dislodging them is not a possibility, then destroying them is a viable option as well.

Are Runaway Boulders useful during combat in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Although the definition of "usefulness" varies from person to person, Runaway Boulders can be used effectively in combat in Fortnite. Players can shoot Runaway Boulders that are behind an enemy to make it roll down a hill and crush them. This will also allow any player to attack from two fronts, even while playing solo.

Siah💫 @ufwsiah OMG FIRST FORTNITE BOULDER CLIP OF THE SEASON RTRT OMG FIRST FORTNITE BOULDER CLIP OF THE SEASON RTRT https://t.co/lrn5OjXtBc

Since these boulders are pretty fast and can, to an extent, track enemies, they will often crush them. The only way to escape being crushed would be to either use a Rift-To-Go or Grapple Glove to make a quick getaway. However, if the opponent is too slow, neither of these items will help.

Runaway Boulders are definitely worth using during combat in Fortnite Chapter 3. While they may not always find their intended target, they do cause panic and stress for the opponent. Moreover, if the player is lucky, the aforementioned factors associated with dislodging boulders may cause the intended target to slip up and render them easier to eliminate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far