Runaway Boulders were added to the island at the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and made for an interesting gameplay mechanic. Much like Timber Pines, players can dislodge them and send them rolling towards unsuspecting foes. Usually, this will result in an elimination.

This being the case, Epic Games has decided to task players with dislodging a Runaway Boulder using a slide kick. This new mechanic inflicts low damage on targets and creates space between them and the player.

Dislodge a Runaway Boulder with a slide kick to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Once the task has been completed, 20,000 XP will be awarded to the player. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to dislodge a Runaway Boulder with a slide kick in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite: How to dislodge a Runaway Boulder with a slide kick - A step-by-step guide

There are two ways to dislodge a Runaway Boulder with a slide kick. While one method is father, the other will feel more rewarding:

Slide kick until the Runaway Boulder dislodges.

Pickaxe or shoot the Runaway Boulder to damage it and then slide kick.

1) Slide kick until the Runaway Boulder dislodges

Poor Peely, always on the receiving end (Image via Twitter/marseckFN)

Given that the Runaway Boulder has 180 HP, sliding into it will not be very effective. After all, it's flesh and bones versus a rock. Nevertheless, for those who want an immersive Fortnite experience, this method can complete the challenge.

The only downside is that it's slow and sliding up and down to dislodge the Runaway Boulder will be tedious. Here are the steps required to complete the challenge by using slide kicks to dislodge Runaway Boulder:

Locate a Runaway Boulder that's not located on terrain that's too steep.

Position the slide kick downhill to maintain momentum.

Repeat the process a few times to dislodge the Runaway Boulder.

2) Pickaxe or shoot the Runaway Boulder to damage it and then slide kick

Fancy a bit of bowling in Fortnite? (Image via Twitter/aaron_rexman)

While using a slide kick alone to dislodge the Runaway Boulder in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is fun, it is extremely slow. In the time it takes to complete the task using slide kicks only, a player could have looted better items during the match.

Rather than sliding into oblivion, players can make the challenge easier by damaging the Runaway Boulder first. The best tool for the job would be the Pickaxe. Two swings should be enough to loosen up the rock.

For players who want something with a little bit more flair, they can use a gun instead. Here are the steps required to complete the challenge by shooting and/pickaxe-ing the Runaway Boulder to dislodge it:

Locate a Runaway Boulder and hit it twice with the Pickaxe or shoot it a few times with a gun.

When its HP is low, initiate a slide kick to dislodge it and send it rolling.

Keep in mind that while this method is faster, there are a few risks involved. If the Runaway Boulder takes too much damage, it will dislodge itself, and the challenge will be incomplete. Players will then have to find another one and start over.

