Fortnite: How to dislodge Runaway Boulders

Already in week 12 of its cycle, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is inching towards its conclusion. Although nothing new was added to the game in week 12, players will receive another installment of the Seasonal Weekly Quests. One of the challenges requires players to dislodge runaway boulders.

Players can easily dislodge a boulder by breaking the supporting rocks at its base using a weapon. Once all the rocks break, the boulder will dislodge itself. Players need to dislodge a total of six boulders in order to complete the challenge and get rewarded 15,000 XP.

Boulders were added to Fortnite in Season 3, and players have had a lot of quests pertaining to boulders this season. In that context, this particular challenge is one of the easier onees. Players can complete the task over the course of different matches.

Guide to easily dislodge a Runaway Boulder in Fortnite

Dislodging a boulder is fairly easy. Players have had them for the entirety of Fortnite Season 3, and it is plausible that the majority of them already know how to go about completing this task. For those who don't, here's an easy step-by-step guide:

Players should land at a geographically suited area. Boulders are located disproportionately across the map, and a majority of them are located in the northwest areas of the map. They can be found easily near POIs like Rave Cave, Reality Falls, and Logjam Lotus.

Upon landing, players should acquire a primary weapon and locate a boulder.

Once located, players need to approach the boulder and start breaking the rocks holding it in place. Players can use weapons to destroy rocks, but the best way to go about it is by using a pickaxe.

Once all the supporting rocks break, the boulder will dislodge itself. Players should be careful not to stand in the path of a runaway boulder.

Players need to dislodge a total of six boulders to complete the challenge. However, it is not mandatory to dislodge all of them in a single match.

Although using the pickaxe is the easiest way to dislodge a boulder, players can also use other methods like crashing a Baller on a boulder to complete the challenge. The Baller option can be beneficial for players who want to complete the task in a single match and don't want to waste time scouting for boulders in different locations.

Boulders are part of the latest Fortnite Battle Pass collaboration. Styled after the giant boulder from Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, the runaway boulders were added to serve the same purpose in the game. The majority of this season has been influenced by the Indiana Jones franchise.

Fortnite island boasts of a temple similar to the film Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark and provides players with a series of quests where they can enact the iconic scene from the film where the protagonist escapes the temple after stealing the Ark of the Covenant.

Although it is easy, players need to devote time to completing the challenge. The boulders are located sporadically across the Fortnite map. Players who haven't completed the previous boulder quests can reap the benefits of completing two different challenges while working towards completing one.

