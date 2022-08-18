Fortnite: How to eliminate opponents with the Kamehameha

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is going down as the best season collaboration-wise. The latest Dragon Ball crossover has provided players with many limited-time quests. Several aspects of these challenges have made their way into the Season Weekly Quests.

For week 11, players need to eliminate opponents with Kamehameha. Players first need to acquire Kamehameha from one of the spawn locations to complete the challenge and then use it to obliterate their opponents. Players need to eliminate three different enemies using the mythic.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Week 11 & 12 Quests



bottom two on each are replacement challenges. Week 11 & 12 Questsbottom two on each are replacement challenges. https://t.co/5h8gK1XapR

Fortnite has entered its 11th week. Players now have a fresh set of Seasonal Weekly Quests to complete. It offers players nine different tasks, including two replacement quests. Players will be awarded with15,000 XP upon completing every single task.

Guide to eliminating players using Kamehameha in Fortnite easily

Players can easily complete this Dragon Ball themed challenge by following these simple steps:

Upon entering a match, players need to land at locations where Kamehameha can be found.

Acquiring Kamehameha can be a task on its own. Hence players need to be proactive.

Once players have gotten their hands on Kamehameha, they need to proceed and find an opponent.

Use Kamehameha to locate a suitable opponent and beam the enemy.

Use Kamehameha at least thrice. They should be frugal with it.

Eliminate the opponent with a single beam.

Repeat this three times.

Since it is not indicated anywhere, players can take their time and complete the challenges across different matches. Although the task is somewhat easy, acquiring a Kamehameha can be challenging. The mythic spawns in limited quantities and is generally acquired by players at the beginning of the match.

Kamehameha can be found in Capsule Corp. drops across the map. Players can also acquire it from Dragon Ball vending machines located all over the Fortnite island. It can also be purchased from the Bulma NPC located on the far east side of the map. Players should note that all these locations have limited Kamehameha spawns.

Players need to employ some tricks to improve their chances of completing the challenge. Players should drop accordingly and try to get their hands on the mythic at the beginning of the match. To eliminate opponents, players can third-party and attack enemies engaged in combat. Since the mythic is brand new, several players will rush to complete the Dragon Ball challenge.

Players can use this to their benefit and beam Kamehameha on such players. In all these scenarios, timing is the key. Players can take their time and complete the challenge with one elimination per match. Players who intend to use this method can afford to beam multiple Kamehameha upon a single opponent.

Kamehameha is an energy attack from the Dragon Ball series. It is one of the most popular finishing moves in the series. Kamehameha was introduced as a mythic attack in Fortnite as part of the latest Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration. The collab is a limited-time run and will finish by the August 30, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen