Fortnite: How to eliminate opponents with a melee weapon

Fortnite has a plethora of weapons to choose from. Each weapon class has multiple options that can suit any play style. However, this is not the case for melee weapons. The game has only one melee weapon class. The Pickaxe. While players hardly use it to attack opponents, it can be beneficial at the beginning of a match.

Fortnite Seasonal Weekly Quest 12 offers a challenge that requires players to eliminate an opponent using a melee weapon. Players can quickly get 15,000 XP by eliminating an opponent looking for a weapon, with a pickaxe, at the beginning of a match.

Fortnite's latest season has entered week 12. With that comes a fresh set of weekly quests. Even though the season is inching towards its conclusion, players can still get XP and claim items from the Battle Pass until September 17, 2022.

Guide to eliminate an opponent in Fortnite using a melee weapon easily

Eliminating an opponent with a melee weapon has to be the most direct challenge in the latest weekly quest. They can complete it in either Fortnite Battle Royale (BR) mode or Team Rumble mode. Players who want to complete the challenge in BR can do so by following these easy steps:

Upon entering a match, players should land at a populous location. Dropping at a hotdrop zone could be beneficial. Players can also land at the desired location.

Players should land slowly. Following an opponent and landing with them can help improve the chances of completing the challenge. Timing is crucial for this quest. When players first drop at the island, they are unequipped.

Upon dropping, players need to look for an opponent nearby.

Upon encountering an opponent, players should hit them with the pickaxe until they are eliminated.

Players need to be careful during this close combat. The proximity exposes players to counterattacks by the opponents.

Players can also acquire a primary weapon and inflict damage to the opponent. However, they need to switch to a pickaxe to deal with the finishing attack, or else the elimination wouldn't count.

Players need to eliminate an opponent only once.

Players interested in completing the challenge in Team Rumble can also follow these easy steps. However, they can afford to miss the last few steps. Eliminating a player with a melee weapon can be challenging if the player is not proactive. In counterattacks, opponents will also swing their pickaxe, damaging the player.

The rarity of the pickaxe can also influence the encounter's outcome. Players should use a pickaxe of rarity Epic and above to improve their chances. For this challenge, time is of the essence. Players should prioritize the task and get to it the second they land.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has an additional melee weapon that seasoned players can use. They can use Darth Vader's, Light Saber. However, acquiring it can be difficult and tiresome. But once acquired, it will not only provide the player with the ability to deflect gunfire but also an advantage over any pickaxe.

Darth Vader's Light Saber is almost overpowered and is an excellent melee weapon. If a player has this, they can complete the challenge at any point during the match. Players can also throw it at their attacking opponents and maintain a safe distance. However, throwing the lightsaber requires practice.

