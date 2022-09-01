Fortnite: How to emote in the giant Cuddle Team Leader's head for 5 seconds

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has entered week 13 of its cycle, and is less than three weeks shy of its conclusion. The new week has brought a fresh set of Seasonal Weekly Quests for players, and one requires them to emote in the giant Cuddle Team Leader's head.

Players can easily complete the challenge by landing atop Rave Cave and entering the giant head. Once inside, they can perform an emote of their choice for atleast five seconds. Players will be rewarded with 15,000 XP after completing the challenge.

Fortnite recently received the final update of the season, v21.50, which has brought many new events and challenges into the game. Players who are yet to reach level 100 of their Battle Pass can complete these additional quests to level up fast.

Emoting in Fortnite can fetch players rewards

Almost every Fortnite player is aware of the giant Cuddle Team Leader's head location. Completing this challenge should be easy and non-time consuming. Players can follow these easy steps to easily gain 15000 XP:

Upon entering the match, players should land at/near Rave Cave. They can also land at a desired location and then proceed towards the POI. The head is located atop the Rave Cave mountain. They need to get inside the giant head, and can use grappler gloves or ascender to do so. Players who wish to land at the POI can directly fly and land directly inside the giant head and glide through the open mouth to enter the premises. Once inside the POI, they should acquire a primary weapon. There are plethora of chests inside that will help them get kitted out. Once players have acquired a weapon, and made sure that no opponent is close by, they can perform an emote of their choice. They must remember that the emote should last atleast five seconds.

Players need to perform this challenge only once, which makes it even more easy, almost guaranteeing that it won't take long. If players try and complete this quest first thing in the match, they can proceed to either get back to the action or complete other easy challenges located nearby. As a result, they can earn more than 30,000 XP in a single match.

One easy challenge to complete in addition to this would be the one that requires players to continuously slide for 50 meters. Since the giant head is located atop the Rave Cave mountain, they can easily complete the challenge by sliding down any of its faces.

The giant Cuddle Team Leader's head was added to the map in the latest Fortnite season. It sits atop the Rave Cave, another newly added POI. In previous seasons, it was called the Command Cavern and was the headquarters of the Imagined Order (IO). Since the group's collapse, loopers have given the place a makeover and transformed it into a party destination.

Players will only get two weeks worth of new seasonal quests. Post that, the season will come to an end. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is speculated to be another Marvel crossover, and has players anticipating the introduction of some new superheroes to the timeline.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan