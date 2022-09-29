The Reality Tree in Fortnite is dying. Soon after The Herald and Chrome appeared on the island, this enigmatic being started withering and has since lost all its leaves. While the tree lays barren, its surroundings are far from dead.

The neighbouring area is teeming with life and there's a lot going on. Keeping this in mind, Epic Games wants players to gain shields at the Reality Tree. Since the POI has stopped being a hot-drop zone, this task should be easy.

Furthermore, those who manage to complete it will be rewarded with 20,000 XP. Here's how to gain 75 shields at the Reality Tree in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite: How to gain shields at the Reality Tree - A step-by-step guide

Here's a quick guide to getting 20k XP from this challenge:

Attempt to land at the Reality Tree: When the bus route is furthest away, the chances of landing without competition is the highest

Once you've landed, jump on a Bouncy Mushroom or consume shield positions and certain fish to gain shields

Repeat the process until a total of 75 shields has been gained

Since there are multiple ways to gain shields at the Reality Tree, players are free to pursue whatever method they best see fit. Those who know their way around the POI can hop about from one Bouncy Mushroom to another to gain shields in a fun manner.

Those looking to complete the task a bit quicker can search chests for shield positions and consume them. Alternatively, if a Harpoon Gun can be found, fishing for aquatic life that provides shields when consumed will be faster.

What will happen to the Reality Tree in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

According to leakers, as the season progresses, the Reality Tree will be consumed by Chrome as well. Although it sits on the western edge of the island, sooner or later Chrome will get to it. A 3D artist named ImPeQu, provided a visual representation of the same.

While it can be confirmed that the entire POI will be consumed by Chrome, what happens after that is largely unknown. However, since the Reality Tree is connected to the Zero Point, something is bound to occur.

Based on speculation and the naming scheme of the Reality Tree, which is officially called the Nothing Tree in the files, there's one possible outcome. Reality could end yet again in December 2022 via a Black Hole event.

This theory is supported by the fact that a new map has been found in the game files. While the leaker has not been able to confirm if the map is merely for testing purposes or gameplay, the fact that it exists is enough evidence to get the ball rolling.

To further back up these claims, theorists such as timelessorder and FNChiefAko have found numerous similarities between Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and the current one. From naming schemes to in-game descriptions and the lore itself, they all point towards an inevitable end.

For the time being, players can focus on the here and now. With the season ending in December, plenty of new information will provide itself over the coming months.

