Fortnite: How to get Sapphire Hagiri quest pack

The Sapphire Hagiri quest pack is a new bundle that will soon be released in Fortnite Battle Royale. The pack came to the game data with the v21.30 update, released on July 18, but Epic Games hasn't publicly released it yet.

Fortunately, the new pack of cosmetic items will be released soon. Aside from the cosmetics, Fortnite players who purchase the pack will also be able to earn 1,500 V-Bucks.

Thanks to data miners, we now have enough details about the Sapphire Hagiri quest pack and its release date. This article will explain how to get the upcoming Fortnite bundle, what it contains, how much it costs, and more.

The Sapphire Hagiri quest pack will be released in late July

July is slowly coming to an end, and Epic Games will be taking a well-deserved summer vacation'. However, Fortnite players will still get a lot of content, despite the development team being on a break.

With the v21.30 update, Fortnite devs have added many new files to the game data. Many of these files have been immediately released to the game, such as the Prime Shotgun. However, a lot of them have also remained encrypted and will be released in the future.

The Sapphire Hagiri quest pack is one of those additions that haven't been released to the game yet. Fortunately, this amazing pack will be released on Tuesday, July 26.

HYPEX @HYPEX @SentinelCentral) The Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack will be available starting from July 26th until September 6th! (via @RealGrasshalm2 The Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack will be available starting from July 26th until September 6th! (via @RealGrasshalm2 & @SentinelCentral) https://t.co/wUzsNcvQwy

Epic Games usually releases updates on Tuesday, even though the last two major updates weren't released on this day. However, since the development team is scheduled to be on a break, Fortnite players will receive one or two content updates.

The Sapphire Hagiri pack will be in the Item Shop until September 6, which means that it will no longer be obtainable after this period. It includes a lot of different cosmetic items, including an outfit with two styles:

Slayer Charlotte Outfit

The Sapphire Serpent Back Bling

Fortified Demon Slayer Pickaxe

Swift Sai Pickaxe

Twisted Serpent Wrap

In addition to this, players will be able to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks by completing exclusive quests. Considering that Epic Games doesn't re-release quest packs in Fortnite Battle Royale, we expect Slayer Charlotte to become a rare skin after September.

How to obtain the pack and how much it costs

Just like previous quest packs in Fortnite Battle Royale, the Sapphire Hagiri pack can be obtained from the Item Shop. Unfortunately, players will not be able to purchase it with V-Bucks as the bundle itself includes this premium currency.

As for the price, nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games yet. However, previous quest packs cost $11.99 (US dollars), so we can expect the next one to cost the same.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Sapphire Hagiri is a Real Money Bundle pack (can't be purchased with V-Bucks) Sapphire Hagiri is a Real Money Bundle pack (can't be purchased with V-Bucks) https://t.co/yrTwDHT6ir

Considering that players receive 1,500 V-Bucks from completing all the quests from the pack, this is a fantastic deal. Anyone who needs V-Bucks should buy the bundle instead, whether they like it or not. Chances are that the skin will become extremely rare, plus the bonus V-Bucks cost as much as the regular V-Bucks.

Many Fortnite players are already excited about the Sapphire Hagiri quest pack and can't wait for it to come out. Slayer Charlotte definitely looks amazing and could soon become one of the most popular skins.

