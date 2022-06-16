Fortnite: How to headshot opponents with the Two-Shot Shotgun 

When it comes to close-range fights in Fortnite, the shotgun is the weapon of choice to have in the inventory. With a few precise shots, an opponent with full shields and HP will meet their end fairly quickly.

With the introduction of Chapter 3, Season 3, the developers added a very unique weapon to the loot pool called the Two-Shot Shotgun. Staying true to its name, the weapon fires two shots in quick succession.

However, since most players tend to avoid close-range combat, the weapon is not yet tested by everyone in the community. To help persuade Loopers into using the weapon, the developers are offering 15,000 experience points to whoever is able to land headshots on opponents.

Landing headshots in Fortnite is satisfying to watch

Completing this challenge is fairly simple. All players need is a Two-Shot Shotgun, a steady hand, and an opponent to shoot at. With that being said, it's time to discuss the entire matter of how to acquire headshots in detail.

To begin with, the Two-Shot Shotgun is unlike any other shotgun or weapon that's in the game. With a pull of the trigger, two shots are fired in quick succession. However, this is not always a good thing. Since the weapon has a low fire rate, missing a shot will prove to be deadly.

Thus, to complete the headshot challenge effortlessly, players need to get up close and personal with the target. However, this again becomes risky, and the enemy can fight back and perhaps even knock out the player. Thankfully, there is an easy way to overcome this problem.

With the introduction of mounts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players can use them to get close to their target. Although drawing and firing the weapon takes time, the shock and awe factor will help create an element of surprise and an opportunity for the player to take their target out.

If done correctly, players will be able to land at least one direct headshot before running away. For those with steady hands, both shots can be headshots with ease. Since a total of five headshots have to be secured to complete the challenge, the task may take a bit longer than usual.

Things to remember while using the Two-Shot Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3

Loopers need to remember that the Two-Shot Shotgun is slow. Desperately clicking on the mouse button to fire a second burst will not make it shoot any sooner. The long delay between shots is risky in combat situations.

Thus, the weapon is best used by players who can track targets and have steady hands. Randomly shooting opponents will not be of much use. While it may deal some damage, it won't be enough to cause enemies to stop and heal. Furthermore, with only eight shots in the magazine and a reload time of seven-plus seconds, wasting rounds will be a death sentence.

Moving on, in total, the weapon has six tiers. While the first five are useful, the Mythic variant is by far the best. With almost double the damage (102.81) of the Legendary variant, it can potentially two-shot an opponent who doesn't have full HP/shields. However, this is only possible if all 20 pellets, 10 from each shot, make contact with the opponent’s head.

Keeping this in mind, players should only use this weapon when they are sure to land a headshot or when there's nothing else left to use. Nevertheless, with enough practice and playtime, becoming a crack shot with the Two-Shot Shotgun is possible in Fortnite Chapter 3.

