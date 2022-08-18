Fortnite: How to hit an opponent within 3 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish

The latest Fortnite challenge requires players to hit an opponent within 3 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish. The challenge was released as part of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration, which was released on Tuesday, August 16.

The collaboration has brought a lot of new additions to the popular video game, including new challenges that players can complete for exclusive rewards. Completing these challenges rewards players with several cosmetic items, levels, and more.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Shenron Glider is FREE by "completing your training" The Shenron Glider is FREE by "completing your training" https://t.co/pbeH8OlxEf

The main reward for these challenges is the Shenron glider, which can be obtained by earning seven Dragon Balls. To earn the cosmetic item, players have to complete many different challenges, and in one of them, players have to hit an opponent within 3 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish.

In this article, we will explain how to complete this challenge and progress towards unlocking the glider.

Hit an opponent within 3 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish to increase your Power Level

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration has a special mini event that players can participate in. The event includes over 60 different challenges which can be completed to increase the Power Level. Players can unlock exclusive cosmetic items and levels for the current season by increasing the Power Level.

To complete the challenge, players first need to obtain a Zero Point Fish. The consumable item can be obtained from many different sources in Fortnite, but primarily from fishing. The item allows players to dash forward for a short distance, which can be very useful in close-range fights against enemies.

To hit an opponent within 3 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish, players will have to consume the fish shortly before they get into a gunfight and then dash forward by double-pressing the jump button. After the dash, players have to damage an enemy within the said time.

It's important to note that Fortnite players can dash multiple times after consuming the fish. If players fail to hit an enemy on the first attempt, they can simply try it again.

Furthermore, it's best to use a submachine gun to complete this challenge. This weapon is great for close-range combat and perfect for hitting an opponent as it has a lot of bullets in its magazine.

The easiest way to complete the challenge

The easiest way to hit an opponent within 3 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish is to join a Team Rumble match. This game mode is perfect as it features respawns, which means that players will not be sent back to the lobby if they die.

Furthermore, finding enemies is much easier in this game mode as there are usually bigger groups of opponents in one place. After all, this is a big-team game mode that features up to 16 players on each team.

Finally, Team Rumble is a game mode that is mostly played by casual players, meaning that it shouldn't be too difficult to damage them and complete the new Fortnite challenge.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta