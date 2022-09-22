Fortnite: How to hunt different kinds of wildlife

Although Fortnite Battle Royale is not a survival game in terms of foraging, players can hunt different kinds of wildlife for loot. From humble and harmless chickens to mighty loot sharks, there's something for everyone to hunt down.

However, after Chrome began to spread across the island, wildlife started to become hostile. Those affected by this mysterious substance turn aggressive, and Epic Games wants players to hunt different kinds of wildlife to reduce the threat this week.

Hunt for three different kinds of wildlife to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to hunt different kinds of wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and complete the challenge.

Guide to hunting different kinds of wildlife in Fortnite

In total, there are seven different types of wildlife present on the island. Here's the complete list:

Wolves.

Chickens.

Boars.

Frogs.

Loot Sharks.

Supply Llamas.

Crows.

Each of them is unique, and defeating them will reward players with items/consumables. While they all make up wildlife in-game, a few of them are easier to hunt. Here's how to hunt three different kinds of wildlife.

1) Wolves and Boars

"Say Cheese!" (Image via Twitter/yuito_papa3)

Wolves and Boars have the most HP in terms of land-based wildlife. They will actively attack players and try to eliminate them when given a chance. Here's how to hunt them:

Land and gear up. Ensure that a shotgun or SMG has been acquired.

Keep an ear open for animal sounds. These grow louder the closer the animals get.

When engaging either of them, do not try to run away if they attack. Stand your ground and open fire with the shotgun or SMG.

If possible, find high ground to avoid sustaining damage.

2) Chickens, Crows, and Frogs

This probably didn't end well... (Image via Twitter/matttteyo)

Unlike their larger counterparts, these types of wildlife don't put up much of a fight in Fortnite. The only thing they can use to their advantage is their small size. This lets them blend into the landscape with relative ease, making it harder to spot and shoot them. Here's how to hunt them:

To easily hunt frogs, toss a grenade at them. Owing to their small size, shooting them will result in wasting a lot of time.

To hunt chickens, simply shoot them with any weapon. Aiming down sights and firing will suffice.

Crows are rather difficult to hunt. Players will have to wait for the right moment to spot one and shoot it. Luckily, thanks to their low HP pool, one bullet will suffice.

3) Loot Sharks and Llamas

Move Llama, get out the way! (Image via Twitter/TuckPlayz)

Loot Sharks are some of the most dangerous creatures in Fortnite. With 2,000 hp, hunting one of them is not an easy task and certainly not one to attempt solo as most players will run out of bullets before eliminating these behemoths. Llamas, on the other hand, are much more manageable.

Here's how to hunt Loot Sharks and Llamas:

Loot Sharks can be found off the coast of the island and in Loot Lake.

Owing to their vast HP pool, gearing up before taking one on is the best idea.

Once engaged in combat, avoid standing too close to it as it can leap out of the water to attack.

To hunt Llamas, simply find one (good luck with that) and shoot it until it explodes.

Once the challenge is completed, players will be rewarded with 20,000 XP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far