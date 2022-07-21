Fortnite: How to keep the first weapon you collect in your inventory until you reach the top 20 players

Finding the perfect weapon in Fortnite is not an easy task. Depending on the area, players will have to rush to find a weapon and arm themselves after landing. While, at times, the choice and tier of the weapon in question is rather questionable, desperate times call for desperate measures.

Having said that, in most cases, players don't keep the first weapon that they find. After rummaging through a few chests, adequate high-tier weapons can be acquired with ease. They then swap out the basic weapon for something more powerful.

Stash the first weapon safely to earn 15,000 XP (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

Epic Games has taken note of this and has decided to make things interesting for loopers. They will be award15,000 experience points to players that manage to keep the first weapon they pick up in a match and reach the top-20 spot. However, with inventory space being limited, this may prove to be challenging for some players.

Master the art of storing weapons safely in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Although the task at hand may seem challenging, there's not much to it. Despite having one inventory slot occupied at all times, the other four will be free to use. This should be enough space for players in most situations. There are primarily two ways by which players can complete this challenge:

1) "Finders Keepers"

As the name might suggest, the first way to complete this Fortnite challenge is pretty straightforward. All players have to do is find any weapon as soon as they land and keep it safe in their inventory. Care has to be taken not to drop it, as it'll render the challenge null and void.

The best way to ensure that the weapon stays in the inventory is not to use it. By doing so, players will not swap it out with other weapons lying on the floor in the heat of battle. Since this is a natural reflex for most players, setting the weapon aside in the inventory is a safe option.

2) Gunning for gold

Another way to complete this Fortnite challenge is a bit more challenging, but it will be rewarding. Since the challenge mentions keeping the weapon, upgrading the tier with gold bars shouldn't be a problem. Thus, players can upgrade and use it in battle instead of simply keeping the weapon stashed away.

This reduces the risk of tossing the weapon out as gold was spent upgrading it. While it can be argued that finding a high-tier weapon is the best option, there's no guarantee of finding one at the start of the match. Unless players want to risk running about with only healing supplies until they find the "one," upgrading is the best solution.

Which type of weapon should players try and get at the start of the match?

Given the current loot pool for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, finding a good assault rifle is the best option for most players. Since it can be used at close to mid-ranges, it'll give the user more flexibility if they decide to upgrade it later on.

Another good option would be getting an SMG. Since early-game fights occur at close to mid-range, being able to spray opponents can work wonders. Although accuracy is lacking, the sheer number of bullets makes up for it manifold.

While these two types of Fortnite weapons are the best options on paper, players should choose whatever they are comfortable with. If that means picking up a sniper or the new Prime Shotgun, so be it. Any pick should be okay if some utility can be rendered from the weapon.

