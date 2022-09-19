Fortnite: How to knock down a Timber Pine and dislodge a Runaway Boulder

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has finally arrived and brought everything players were looking forward to. Everything is Chrome now, which gives gamers something to explore and new mechanics to try out. Typical map changes and character changes have also occurred.

Week 0 is the first opportunity to earn a bit of Chapter 3 Season 4 XP, and the challenges have already gone live. There are quite a few, so this is a real opportunity to get some progress in for the battle pass, which features skins like Spider-Gwen.

One of the challenges this week involves knocking down a Timber Pine and dislodging a Runaway Boulder in the same match. Here's how that can be done.

Fortnite challenge: Knocking down a Timber Pine and dislodging a Runaway Boulder in one match

Timber Pines are predominantly found in the map's snowy portion. The area outside Shifty Shafts and the one near Logjam Junction both offer plenty of opportunities to knock down a Timber Pine. Just ensure you're not on the wrong side, or it may fall on you and deal damage.

The snowy portion of the map also has plenty of Runaway Boulders. There are several different ones on the map. These are all pretty easily accessible, so you should have no trouble finding one to break. They heavily populate the northwestern portion of the map, which is a good area to land in for this challenge. Here's where each one is located:

Timber Pines can be found here (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The best place to complete the dislodge challenge is, however, right outside Rave Cave. A Runaway Boulder can be found there, with Timber Pines are right down the hill from them. This makes it almost impossible not to accomplish both tasks in a single match.

That said, Timber Pines can be taken down anywhere near Runaway Boulders, as they are in almost every spot. Sometimes, the boulders even break the pines on their way down.

When players get to either of these items, there are two options as far as breaking them goes. The simpler one is to hit them with a pickaxe. Timber Pines and Runaway Boulders can both be broken with three or four swings of a pickaxe, especially when one is going for their weakpoints.

The second method involves shooting at them. A sniper bullet will knock both of them down with one shot, and an Assault Rifle will do the same pretty quick. Firing at a Runaway Boulder and Timber Pine is also a way for players to complete this week's challenge without being right next to them.

Players will need to dislodge a Runaway Bouler and knock down a Timber Pine in a match three times. This will get them 20,000 XP. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, the XP totals for weekly Fortnite challenges are over 15,000, making them a little more worthwhile.

