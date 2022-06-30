Fortnite: How to knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher

When the island flipped over at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, a whole new world was revealed to loopers. Alongside the new map, new mechanics were added to the game as well. While the tactical sprint was indeed amazing, the ability to use trees as traps took the community by storm.

Timber Pines may look innocent, but they're homing trees that are deadly if used correctly in combat. Once knocked down, they seek out nearby foes and try to roll them over like a rolling pin. Most of the time, they do find their target. Sadly, in Chapter 3 Season 3, Runaway Boulders, which work in a similar manner and are relatively fast, replaced Timber Pines.

Knock down Timber Pines using Ripsaw Launcher to earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To make things even and encourage players to use Timber Pines as well, Epic Games has put up a little challenge for everyone to complete. Those who are able to knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher will earn 15,000 XP as a reward.

Become the greatest lumberjack in Fortnite and knock down Timber Pines with ease

There are two ways to go about this Fortnite challenge, but only one of them will be effective and fast. Nevertheless, players are free to choose whichever method they decide on. Here's how to knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher:

Method one:

Find a Ripsaw Launcher.

Locate a group of Timber Pines.

Stay within firing range of the weapon.

Charge the weapon, take careful aim, and fire at the Timber Pine.

After a while, it will break and be knocked down.

Although this method will keep players at a safe distance from Timber Pines, ammo will be consumed in the process. Furthermore, having to aim, fire, and destroy Timber Pines one by one, could take some time.

Method two:

Start a match and find a Ripsaw Launcher.

Locate Timber Pines on the island.

Get close to them and rev up the Ripsaw Launcher.

Use the weapon as a melee combat tool to knock down the Timber Pines.

While this method will force players to get up close and personal with Timber Pines, it's much faster and saves a lot of time. Without the need to have to aim and shoot, Timber Pines could be knocked down in record time.

Is the Ripsaw Launcher any good during combat in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The answer largely depends on what players are trying to use it for during combat. Can it be used as a melee weapon? Sure. But should players use it as a melee weapon? Probably not. Unless and until players are left with no choice, the Ripsaw Launcher is best used for clearing builds.

Given that the weapon can stick to builds and carve through them like butter, it makes more sense to use it that way. While this may not be the case in the Zero-Build mode, it can be a game-changer in the normal Build Mode.

Nevertheless, since these weapons cannot be reloaded, the weapon becomes redundant once the 12 saws are used. Keeping this in mind, players should use the Ripsaw Launcher sparingly when the need arises.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far