Fortnite: How to obtain the King and Champion Spray FNCS Twitch Drop

The second Fortnite Twitch Drop for FNCS Chapter 3 Season 3 Part I will go live in a few hours, and the King and Champion Spray will be up for grabs. Given how popular the Malik skin has been this season, acquiring the spray is a must for die-hard fans.

The best part about it is that it's free to obtain, even for those who don't own the Battle Pass. Given how colorful and vibrant the spray is, missing out on getting it is a major "L." With that being said, here's everything to know about obtaining the King and Champion Spray.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Twitch Drop Available



Reward: King and Champion Spray

Requirement: Watch drop enabled streams for 30 minutes



End Date: July 17th @ 9 PM ET

Drop Enabled Streams: New Twitch Drop AvailableReward: King and Champion SprayRequirement: Watch drop enabled streams for 30 minutesEnd Date: July 17th @ 9 PM ETDrop Enabled Streams: twitch.tv/directory/game… 🏆 New Twitch Drop AvailableReward: King and Champion SprayRequirement: Watch drop enabled streams for 30 minutesEnd Date: July 17th @ 9 PM ETDrop Enabled Streams: twitch.tv/directory/game… https://t.co/ZUqkfw7pVS

How to obtain Fortnite Twitch Drops?

Even though the process might seem overly complicated, it's quite the opposite. In essence, players only need to do a few things to obtain Twitch Drops. For the sake of convenience and ease, they'll be listed here below:

Step 1: Ensure that Two-factor authentication or 2FA is enabled.

Step 2: Make sure that the Twitch account is connected to the Epic Games profile.

Step 3: Go to a verified participating live channel.

Step 4: Watch the livestream for thirty minutes to earn Twitch Drops.

Complete list of Twitch Drops for Fortnite in July 2022

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



Times & Dates



- Now - July 11th: Peaceful Emoticon

- July 11th- July 18th: King and Champion Spray

- July 21st- July 24th: Champion's Honor Backbling



Make sure to watch 30 minutes to earn the drop!



Drop Enabled Streams: #Fortnite Twitch DropsTimes & Dates- Now - July 11th: Peaceful Emoticon- July 11th- July 18th: King and Champion Spray- July 21st- July 24th: Champion's Honor BackblingMake sure to watch 30 minutes to earn the drop!Drop Enabled Streams: twitch.tv/directory/game… #Fortnite Twitch Drops 🎁📅 Times & Dates- Now - July 11th: Peaceful Emoticon- July 11th- July 18th: King and Champion Spray- July 21st- July 24th: Champion's Honor BackblingMake sure to watch 30 minutes to earn the drop!🔗 Drop Enabled Streams: twitch.tv/directory/game… https://t.co/sNQeitzNrJ

Although Twitch Drops have become more frequent, it would seem that Epic Games is not holding back on giving out freebies this time around. In total, three major Twitch Drops are up for grabs during the month of July. Here's the list:

July 11: Peaceful Emoticon (Available until 4.00 pm EST today)

July 11 - July 18: King and Champion Spray (Available until July 18, 4.00 pm EST)

July 21 - July 24: Champion's Honor Back Bling (Available until July 24, 4.00 pm EST)

To be eligible for Twitch Drops, players must watch verified participating channels for at least 30 minutes on each respective day. All Twitch Drops cannot be earned by watching on any one day alone.

Why has Epic Games reduced the amount of time required to earn Twitch Drops?

For those familiar with how to redeem Twitch Drops in Fortnite, they are well aware of how long it takes to earn one by watching verified participating live channels. However, this time around, it would seem that Epic Games has reduced the time needed.

Given that the FNCS is watched by loyal fans, this move is rather surprising. Furthermore, what makes this deal sweeter is that there are three freebies up for grabs. Players only need to spend a total time of 90 minutes to claim them all.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive @Clix picks up 2 Eliminations late in Game 3! He and @Dukezfn move into the Top 10 of #FNCS NA East Qualifier 1 🤭 @Clix picks up 2 Eliminations late in Game 3! He and @Dukezfn move into the Top 10 of #FNCS NA East Qualifier 1 https://t.co/ZLhccDLC56

While the exact reason is unclear as to why the developers shrunk the time requirement, it's probably due to complaints from the community. Expecting players to watch for extended periods of time to get freebies is not really beneficial to anyone.

Since most players let things run in the background, the entire point of watching is null and void. With the time requirement reduced, more players are expected to actively watch matches rather than be AFK for the duration.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far