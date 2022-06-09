"It's all about putting a smile on people's faces": Fortnite giveaway veteran Flix on the wonderful world freebies [EXCLUSIVE]

Fortnite giveaways are an important part of the player community that keeps content creators and their fans connected. Several creators or OG players of the game find ways to get their hands on exclusive skin codes, V-Bucks cards, and Battle Pass codes that they like to give away to their fan base.

Thus began the round of giveaways that Fortnite content creators host on social media to grow their community and give something to fans to make their day. One such giveaway veteran who has given away skins, codes, and V-Bucks worth $10,000 is Flix.

Flix @HeyItsMeFlix

twitter.com/i/communities/… Make some friends, share funny content, interact with positive people, all in one small community. Request to join today Make some friends, share funny content, interact with positive people, all in one small community. Request to join today👇twitter.com/i/communities/…

Flix started Fortnite giveaways in 2021 with a bunch of EON skin codes that gave him a massive amount of following. Little did he know the power and impact of giveaways in the Fortnite community, and he soon learned his way up and started hosting massive giveaways with famous pros and leakers like ShiinaBR, FNBRIntel, and more.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports' Rishabh Sabarwal, the Fortnite content creator spoke about how giveaways work and how players can save themselves from giveaway scams online. He was very generous and offered some insight into his world and a few tips that might amaze the Fortnite community.

Fortnite content creator Flix talks about his start in giveaways, motivation, safety advice, and more

Q. Which Fortnite skin is your primary go-to?

Flix: It’s the Wilder skin. I think it's from the Coachella series. I saw this skin and I was like “I am absolutely in love with it.” If you look at the non-blue version it kind of looks like me.

I was rocking the elite agent at first, you know? And I've been rocking that forever as a main. However, when I saw this skin, I was like “wow, that's me.” This is me!

Q. Why choose the name Flix? Please tell us a bit about yourself.

Flix: It's always been extremely hard for me to find good usernames. But one day I was playing with some of my friends, and during a box fight someone said “Your flicks are insane.” It kind of struck a little light bulb in my head and they're like “Alright, Flix.”

Flix @HeyItsMeFlix

If you don’t face your fears- you’ll never overcome them. 5 years ago today I went skydiving with an extreme fear of heights and it was my first time ever being in a plane. it turned out to be an amazing experience- I definitely would do it again.If you don’t face your fears- you’ll never overcome them. 5 years ago today I went skydiving with an extreme fear of heights and it was my first time ever being in a plane. it turned out to be an amazing experience- I definitely would do it again.If you don’t face your fears- you’ll never overcome them. 💪 https://t.co/222z8bnvNm

Prior to this, I think that my name was like Dripgod or something. It wasn’t catchy. I was like, all right, you know what, let me think of something. So I came up with HeyItsFlix and it kind of stuck with me and it actually has worked out very well.

Not saying that I'm copying Clix or anything, it was just kind of a random thought that came to mind and I've stuck with it ever since & I'll probably continue to do so.

Q. How did you get into Fortnite giveaways?

Flix: So it was about seven months ago when I came across about 20 big Eon skin codes. Those skins are pretty expensive nowadays. I think they're like $350, which is insane. I would never pay that much money for this.

I had 20 of these things and I’m like “What am I going to do with these?” So I went on the FortniteBR Reddit, dropped a code, and then the amount of attention that I got was insane. I was like guys, it's just a code chill out.

Then I had a guy message me and he's like, “Hey just so you know there's a whole community on Twitter for giveaways." Then I started to kind of let that guy lead the way for me and point me in the right direction of people to talk to.

Soon enough, I hosted my first giveaway on Twitter and then I think I got a thousand followers in an hour right away from one giveaway, which attracted a lot of skepticism.

Because they're like “Who is this guy who just joined Twitter? He has 20 EON codes and why is he giving him away? Is he out of his mind?” And then I built up a huge following within a very short amount of time.

Q. What motivates you to do these giveaways for Fortnite?

Flix: After I learned the value of what the codes had, I was not going to sit there and sell them you know. I want to hook somebody up that really needs the skin or make someone’s day. After I ran out of codes, I figured out how to buy V-bucks online.

So I started running V-bucks giveaways. As a child, I played video games a lot and I could never really afford the in-game cosmetics. My family was kind of on the poverty line, so every single dollar went towards bills, food, etc.

Flix @HeyItsMeFlix



We'll give one Person who Follows Myself & 🤞 FULL Wildcat Bundle Giveaway (400$ VALUE!)We'll give one Person who Follows Myself & @Silverxsx + Retweets this a Wildcat Bundle & the Fleet Force Bundle. Ends in 72 hours. GL FULL Wildcat Bundle Giveaway (400$ VALUE!)We'll give one Person who Follows Myself & @Silverxsx + Retweets this a Wildcat Bundle & the Fleet Force Bundle. Ends in 72 hours. GL🍀🤞 https://t.co/h5kTQFSVD7

I never really had the leisure of being able to have the extra money to afford the in-game cosmetics. The goal was to just help people and be able to make somebody's day. And that's what I did.

I've changed a lot of people's lives, I made people smile and the overwhelming support has just been insane. I'm very, very happy about that.

Q. How do these Fortnite giveaways work? What’s the process?

Flix: Let's say for instance you just went and bought yourself a 1000 V-Bucks code card. Then you can message somebody who hosts giveaways and say, “Hey you know I want to give this V-Bucks card away” and then they'll basically post it.

Flix @HeyItsMeFlix 13,500 V-Bucks Giveaway

-Like & Retweet

-Follow me &

Ends in 48 hours- GL fam 13,500 V-Bucks Giveaway-Like & Retweet-Follow me & @FriendIyMachine Ends in 48 hours- GL fam 🔥13,500 V-Bucks Giveaway🔥-Like & Retweet-Follow me & @FriendIyMachine Ends in 48 hours- GL fam 🍀 https://t.co/box38dIXIv

They have got to be somebody who is trusted and then to host the giveaway they'll post that on Twitter and say, “Hey follow @HeyItsMeFlix on Twitter. Follow me, Retweet this Tweet,” and then they give a certain amount of time, let's say like 24 hours.

Then once the giveaway is drawn, there's a website that they use. It's twitterpicker.com which generates all of the entries, all the retweets. They make sure that you're following the said persons and then a random person gets drawn. So it's really all based on luck.

Q. How much have you spent doing giveaways till date?

Flix: I actually hit a million V-bucks given away. So I kind of stopped. I’ve spent around $10,000 dollars just giving back to people and it kind of became too much. But with the giveaways, it's an opportunity for children and adults alike, to finally be able to get some of the items that they may never have had a chance to get.

It's all about putting a smile on people's faces. Somebody's having a bad day, hooking them up with these cosmetics is amazing. It's not about the followers, it's not about anything. It's about the people at the end of the day for me.

Q. Have you collaborated with a famous streamer or Fortnite personality before?

Flix: I’ve collaborated with a lot of big people. ShiinaBR, he's one of the most famous leakers, Friendly Machine who has over a million subscribers on YouTube, FNBRIntel who's also a leaker as well.

It's really all about the connections that you make. The past 7 months what I've done is I've spent a lot of my time building up these connections. It's all about networking when it comes to marketing. I made good friends with FNBRIntel on Twitter a while back and he's actually friends with Shiina as well.

So, me, Friendly Machine, and FNBRIntel were like, "Let's see if Shiina wants to run a giveaway." Since when that happened, we gave away I think it was a Wildcat skin and 13,500 V-Bucks.

So, Shiina was actually the host of that. I wouldn't have been able to reach out personally to Shiina just because I don't have that personal connection with him.

Q. Are these giveaways funded by you or are they sponsored?

Flix: Basically these are self-funded. I’ve given out probably around $15,000 dollars in the past year altogether. I'm not rich or anything. I work full-time as an assistant general manager at a hotel.

So I kind of use, you know, the extra bit that i have to, you know, really make people's day, and I believe in karma. I've been very blessed in that aspect.

Q. How can people save themselves from giveaway scams? Have you ever encountered one?

Flix: There are a lot of people who claim that they're giving stuff away, like a high valued item, just in order to gain followers and increase their community, but in reality they never win the prize.

If you scroll on Twitter sometimes you'll see these quotation mark giveaways where they're giving out a Wildcat or something. But then you go to their profile and they have 10 followers and in reality they're not giving anything away.

If I had any advice to anybody who sees a giveaway on Twitter, there's a few things that you should look out for. There is something called a Vouch, which is basically people saying okay, I actually got the prize from this guy.

For instance, my hashtag is Mr. Flix is legit and I’ve got over a thousand vouches on my profile. So anytime anybody questions whether I gave stuff away, I'd say all right, well, just check out the vouches.

Q. How much do you know about Fortnite V-Bucks' black market and how can our readers stay aware of it?

Flix: So, I'm not entirely familiar with that whole process, but I will say there's a few things that you can do to stay safe. Number one, don't ever give out your account information especially to somebody who's not trusted.

Somebody will say, "Hey, I can get you a hundred thousand V-Bucks on your account just give me your account information."

Obviously, that should be a red flag and in regards to the V-Bucks you know, if you're getting cheap V-Bucks then most likely they will be refunded from your account and your account can get banned for that. So you know, it's best to just buy the V-Bucks from legitimate sources and just don't get influenced by cheap prices.

I’ve had a lot of people who bought these V-Bucks and they're what's called Carded. What happens is that people will buy V-Bucks with a stolen credit card such as Xbox etc. And when that stolen credit card does a chargeback, it goes to Epic Games, and then eventually those V-Bucks will be revoked from your account.

Q. Do you think Epic Games should have a stronger hand in controlling such scams?

Flix: I think they should be a little bit more involved in that, you know. I think there should be penalties for people who do host these scam giveaways. But at the same time, they're a huge company and I don't think they would really have time to be able to moderate that process.

But I think there should be reporting for that because it's not fair. It builds distrust, you know. I spent over seven months building up trust for my community, making sure that everybody gets their prize on time and everything.

And then you've got these few guys who come in and they're like, "Oh I'm giving away a Wildcat," but in reality they're not giving away anything and they're destroying the trust of the community, which is, you know, unfortunate.

And that's been my entire goal, to bring the giveaway community more exposure. I think so far we've done a very great job of it.

Q. Since when have you been playing Fortnite?

Flix: I actually started playing Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 2. My buddy introduced me to it and he was like, “Hey man, let's check out fort." I said, “What the hell is Fortnite?”

I hopped into a game, but I hated it. I got destroyed, you know, immediately, and then I was like, you know what, I'm gonna get good at this game. And then here we are still playing, you know, three, four years later something like that.

Q. Any piece of advice to those who want to get into content creation in gaming?

Flix: Number one thing is to never give up, you know. Never give up no matter how much you may think that things are not going your way. It takes time, you got to have patience and if you're young, go ahead and start now.

I kind of wish that back whenever i was 15 or 16, I would have hopped into this. But you go and start now. Start putting that content out there and you can shoot for the stars, but you have to set your goals achievable as well. So don't set your goals to be, “Okay I'm gonna get a thousand followers in one day," because that’s not exactly feasible.

Flix @HeyItsMeFlix

Keep grinding 🤝 You will succeed Shout out to the people who have the courage to chase their dreams dailyKeep grinding 🤝 You will succeed Shout out to the people who have the courage to chase their dreams daily 👑Keep grinding 🤝 You will succeed

Celebrate your short-term goals and continue to motivate yourself. Because you're the only person that can motivate you, it's not me that can motivate you, it's not anybody else. You have to find that motivation to continue to really shoot for your dreams and shoot for the stars.

Q. Where can our readers find you on social media?

Flix: You can find me on Twitter @HeyItsMeFlix. I also post quality content on YouTube which is Hey Its Flix. I'm also going to be working on my TikTok as well, which is HeyItsFlix. So those three platforms are kind of what I'm focusing on right now.

Q. Finally, do you have a message or words of motivation for our readers?

Flix: Always stay positive no matter what you're going through. If you're going through something really bad and you continue to have that negative mindset, I'd say try to switch that around and see the good around you.

Flix @HeyItsMeFlix

Repeat this sentence until you believe it’s true.

“I’m blessed today to have a roof over my head, friends and family who love me, and i’m blessed to have survived all of the negative I’ve been through.”

Affirmations are key to a strong mindset. Positive thoughts todayRepeat this sentence until you believe it’s true.“I’m blessed today to have a roof over my head, friends and family who love me, and i’m blessed to have survived all of the negative I’ve been through.”Affirmations are key to a strong mindset. Positive thoughts today 🌊Repeat this sentence until you believe it’s true.“I’m blessed today to have a roof over my head, friends and family who love me, and i’m blessed to have survived all of the negative I’ve been through.”Affirmations are key to a strong mindset. https://t.co/UQz9r5RnJG

If you've got a roof over your head, if you've got a vehicle, if you've got parents who love you, you've got people around you who love you, you know. When you're focusing so much on the negative, it can overwhelm you.

So you’ve got to kind of take a step back and focus on the positive things that are going on. Even if the negative seems to be overwhelming, the positive’s right. And be nice to people because you don't know what someone's going through.

Note: This copy has been lightly edited for improved readability.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far