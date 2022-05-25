Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Countdown: Release date, leaks and rumors, Battle Pass, and more

With a few days left in the current season of Fortnite, leaks, hints, and rumors are coming out of the woodworks in full swing. Aside from those provided by Epic Games themselves, there are many other pieces of information that have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Despite being so out in the open, there's not a lot that Loopers know about this season, and much of it is based on speculation and optimism. Nevertheless, a few things can be expected to arrive in Chapter 3 Season 3. Here's some of the information that can be confirmed thus far.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is likely to be chaotic and dark in nature

1) Release date of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Shiina



CONFIRMED: The Live Event will take place on June 4 (Saturday), and Season 3 starts on June 5 (Sunday)!

Although the current season was supposed to end on June 3, it seems that things have changed. Based on the new information obtained by leaker ShiinaBR, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will apparently start on June 5.

Additionally, the live event has been postponed from June 3 to June 4. This was likely done to ensure that players would be able to start the new season on a Sunday. Since most people have time off on that day, the footfall would be massive, which is good for metrics and positive PR.

2) Confirmed leaks

Shiina



Here are the other names that were seen but I didn't tweet about so far:



- Family Guy

- Doom

- C3S3_Jones (Prisoner Jones?)

Yesterday I tweeted that Epic Games may have accidentally leaked an upcoming "Darth Vader" skin in their Unreal Engine live stream.

Here are the other names that were seen but I didn't tweet about so far:

- Family Guy

- Doom

- C3S3_Jones (Prisoner Jones?)

- C3S2_ArmTease

For the most part, the confirmed leaks only include Darth Vader and Indiana Jones. As of now, it's known if these two iconic characters will be coming to Chapter 3 Season 3. Players may even get POIs related to them, one being Darth Vader's castle and the other, a location dedicated to the Indiana Jones franchise.

Aside from this, a Jurassic Park crossover is also a strong possibility. However, there's no other information available for the same. Hopefully, by this weekend, leakers will be able to uncover more details about the potential collaboration.

3) Battle Pass features

TheRueGuy 🇺🇦

Despite only ten days being left for the new season to begin, there have been no significant leaks about the upcoming Fortnite Battle Pass. While it can be speculated that another MCU character will feature at tier 100, it may just as easily be Darth Vader or someone else.

While there is no doubt that some of the concept skins showcased earlier will make it to the Battle Pass, there's no telling which ones will make it at the time being. With the new season's theme shrouded in obscurity, it's anyone's guess as to who makes the cut.

4) Unconfirmed rumors

With the confirmed leaks out of the way, all that's left are the rumors. Now, when it comes to rumors, there are far too many to mention. This includes things such as Creative 2.0, the Peacemaker skin, which never came to fruition, and a Family Guy crossover.

While optimism will go a long way here, there's no information to suggest that any of this will be added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The only one that may come true is Creative 2.0, which is solely based on the fact that "Night Night" has been added to the files.

Thus, the downtime is expected to take longer than usual, indicating that the developers are testing things thoroughly. This is usually done when a brand new feature or mechanic is added in, which adds credibility to the Creative 2.0 claim.

