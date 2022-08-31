Fortnite: How to outlive monsters in Monster Wars & spend gold

The Fortnite v21.50 update, which is likely to be one of the last updates before Chapter 3 Season 4 arrives, was released yesterday. It brought the usual haul of changes, including a few map changes, new skins and cosmetics, and fixed bugs. However, this update added two events as well. Rainbow Royale is back, and the Fall Fest Event is here in accompaniment.

The Fall Fest Event comes with quite a few challenges, which gives players a chance to make a final push for any free battle pass rewards they may still want or need.

The challenges are centered around Creative maps, one of which is Monster Wars. Here's how to visit the map, complete the challenges, and more.

Fortnite Monster Wars: Complete guide to the Creative map

Six Creative maps are featured during the event, each of which has two new challenges. The two challenges associated with Monster Wars are to outlive three monsters and spend a total of 250 gold for the first stage.

The map code can be found in the description of the challenge and the Featured section. The map code is as follows: 4164-3090-6037.

To begin, players need to collect resources to exchange for gold so that they can spend it within the game mode. The gold earned can then be used to upgrade bases and other parts. Spending more is good for surviving multiple stages of challenges.

There will then be a monster and its team to fight. These are incredibly difficult to defeat, which is why it's so important to upgrade everything as much as possible. The monsters aren't always attacking, which can be used as a chance to deal damage and make them a little easier to kill.

Defeating three of these monsters without dying will satisfy the requirements for the first challenge. Spending gold comes naturally throughout the game, so that challenge is straightforward and shouldn't be an issue for players.

Here is the full list of challenges for the event. They are each worth 10,000 XP for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3:

Eliminate three opponents without dying in One Shot Gun Game (5)

Eliminate 55 opponents in One Shot Gun Game

Reach level 20 in Frozst Survival

Deal 1,000 damage in 10 seconds in Frozst Survival

Complete three biome escapes in Escape the World Parkour

Complete Escape the World Parkour

Destroy 50 structures in GO GOATED!

Deal 5,000 damage to opponents in GO GOATED!

Spend 250 gold in Monster Wars

Outlive three monsters in Monster Wars

Complete three achievements at Rainbow Crossroads (10)

Throw 20 paint at Rainbow Crossroads

A few free rewards are available to Fortnite gamers as well:

Taco Takeoff loading screen

Cuddle Kickflip style for the Back Board back bling

Above the Clouds weapon wrap

Another style for the Back Board back bling

These will be available once gamers finish one, four, seven, and ten individual Fortnite challenges from this event.

These challenges are live now and are limited-time events. The event is scheduled to last until September 6, so Fortnite players have until then to earn a potential 120,000 XP for completion.

