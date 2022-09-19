Fortnite: How to rally your friends from their profile or Reboot Rally event panel

The Fortnite Reboot Rally event has returned! Epic Games announced the comeback of the popular event via a blog post, and there will be free rewards available for qualified players who participate. Epic Games routinely gives away stellar free rewards and the Reboot Rally event is another example.

For this event, two types of players are needed: at least one returning/new and however many active gamers the mode they are playing allows (typically up to three).

The event is a way for players to earn free cosmetic rewards, of which there are a few high quality ones. These are not available to just anyone, as there are a few specifications to be met first. Here's how to register, find friends, and earn the rewards.

Fortnite Reboot Rally: A step-by-step guide to earning free rewards

There are four free rewards available at various point intervals for this event:

50 points: Barb-B-Q Emoticon

100 points: Freshly Forged Wrap

150 points: Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe

200 points: Fiery Descent Glider

Here's how to get them with friends.

Step 1: Register

The registration website (Image via Epic Games)

The first step is to register the account for the event, otherwise the challenges will be unavailable. The website to do it is: fn.gg/rebootrally.

As mentioned, you can do this event with up to three friends. Whatever game mode is being played, that's how many others you can play with.

Only one of those players must be one who's returning after 30 days. Everyone else can be active or returning.

Step 2: Find a friend(s)

Finding a friend via the menu (Image via Fortnite Events on YouTube)

Friends can be found in the Friend tab of the game. Here, active players can see returning/new gamers and they will see active ones that they can play with to qualify for the event.

It should be noted that all challenges do not have to be done with the same friends. Any new or returning players can be played with.

Step 3: Rally them back

Rallying back a qualified friend (Image via Fortnite Events on YouTube)

Qualified friends will have the option to click "Rally 'em back." This will bring up a QR code that the friend can scan to officially be welcomed back through this event. Doing so is part of the challenge for this event. The Fortnite registration website also has a link that can be shared with friends.

Step 4: Play together and complete challenges

Challenges that can be completed (Image via Fortnite Events on YouTube)

Once that's all done, the final step is to simply complete the challenges. These involve doing daily missions together, which are often very simple. They routinely task players with doing natural tasks, like gaining shields, gliding X amount of meters or dealing X amount of damage.

Doing a certain amount of daily challenges, as well as simply playing together, earns points that go towards the available free rewards.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how to get involved in the event and unlock all the free rewards.

