Fortnite: How to travel 500 meters in the Slipstream around Rave Cave

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 bought the Slipstream back into the game, and now that the game is entering Week 4, players have a fresh series of new quests to complete. One of the quests requires players to travel 500 meters in the Slipstream around the rave cave. The challenge is undemanding, and players can complete it by dropping into the Slipstream.

Fortnite Week 4 challenges are yet to be officially introduced in the game. Since Week 4 is almost here, leaks have started to surface across social media platforms. Unlike other leaks, the leaked challenges are devoid of any speculation and turn out to be correct the majority of the time. Based on the leaks, Week 4 comprises nine weekly challenges in total.

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9, Slipstreams are mobility features that facilitate easy movement of players without the need for any mode of transportation. Slipstream is a cluster of bladeless turbines interjoined by a jetstream.

Slipstream is back in Fortnite

Fortnite players can complete this challenge by simply gliding into the jetstream. Upon entering it, players will automatically enter the skydiving mode, and the rest of the task is effortless. All players need to do is hold the move forward button to go with the flow and use the left/right buttons to position themselves within the parameter of the jetstream.

To complete the challenge, players need to be inside the jetstream until they cover a distance of 500 meters. Upon completion, players will be prompted with a notification at the top of the screen. This task is fairly easy and doesn't require a lot of effort from the players. During Week 2 of the current Fortnite season, players had a task that was somewhat similar to this one.

In that task, players had to enter the wind tunnel segment of the Screwballer in a baller, and this task is a bit similar, minus the baller. After jumping off the Fortnite Battle Bus, players can aim for the Slipstream that surrounds the rave cave and can directly land into the jetstream. This tactic can help players acquire 15,000 XP in the game before even landing on the ground.

Players don't need to scramble and look for weapons before entering the jetstream. They can just drop in and get out later. If players plan ahead of time, they can complete an additional task along with this one. Players who aim to complete the task at some point later in the game will need a grappler glove.

After acquiring the grappler glove, players need to head towards the rave cave. Upon locating the Slipstream, players can aim for any long object and swing their way into the jetstream. However, players should keep in mind that Slipstream tends to auto-disable after the 5th storm circle closes in.

After covering the required 500 meters, players can easily slip out of the jetstream. All they need to do is nudge themselves in either the left or the right direction until they escape the jetstream. Upon leaving jetstream, players will enter free fall, but they will have the ability to re-deploy the glider.

It is advisable for players to follow the first approach mentioned above, as it will circumnavigate the possibility of Slipstream being disabled and guarantee the players XP without getting into combat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far