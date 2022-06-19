10 most disliked things in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has put a smile on the players' face. Well, almost everybody. It's been two weeks since the launch of the new season, and players have already scouted the entire map. Although Fortnite has received its first season update, the game is still in its early phase.

Every new Fortnite season introduces new additions and big updates to the map, which is always exciting. There are certain things that players dislike about the updates and additions. No season ever enjoys the popularity of being the perfect season. The same has been the case for the latest season.

While it's being debated over the internet if Fortnite is at its best right now, the new season has brought a few changes that aren't well-received by the community.

Storm Sickness, Two Shot Shotgun, and other most disliked things in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

1) Darth Vader collaboration

Players were excited to see the Sith lord arrive in the game finally. One of the most anticipated collaborations in Fortnite history was rendered bitter-sweet when players discovered that Darth Vader's pickaxe wasn't his iconic lightsaber but a Sigil of the Empire pickaxe instead.

The collaboration check marked all the iconic Darth Vader insignia, including the iconic Imperial March, minus the red lightsaber. The lightsaber was teased in the trailer and is speculated to be an upcoming addition to the game.

2) Two-Shot Shotgun

Parodius

Video example if the "Headshot opponents with the Two-Shot Shotgun" quest being bugged. Definitely landed headshots and still nothing.

The Two-Shot Shotgun is a new weapon introduced in the latest Fortnite season. The weapon has a reputation for being one of the most underpowered weapons in the game. To make things worse, the weapon has a long reload time. Players are often divided in their opinion regarding the use of this weapon.

Some tactical players have mastered the shotgun, while others choose an uncommon auto gun over an epic two-shot shotgun. The gun has a range of 54 - 66 damage per shot and a headshot multiplier of 1.75x

3) Storm Sickness

Noller



You get a Storm Sickness warning if you've been in the storm for around 7 minutes. 1 minute later, you start taking 15 damage per second which will eliminate you no matter what New "Storm Sickness" feature in Fortnite

The new Fortnite season has introduced a new mechanic into the game called Storm Sickness. It has become a nightmare for the opportunistic players camped in the storm. Added as a measure to balance the game, storm sickness is disliked in the community for making players prone to higher damage.

The storm sickness mechanism kicks in after a player has spent more than seven minutes in the storm. Players get warnings before the sickness kicks in. Upon the onset of the sickness, the storm starts to inflict 15 damage per second, making it almost impossible to heal

4) Loot pool

One of the most disappointing things about this Fortnite season is the state of the loot pool. Players constantly complain about the meta, blaming the developers for pushing the newly introduced weapon into the loot pool. This season's spray meta is enormous, with half of the loot pool comprised of SMGs.

The loot pool has emerged as one of the main drawbacks of the season. In the online community, loot pools are often debated to be the most lacking aspect of the season, undermining the other aspects that make this season one of the best in Fortnite's history

5) Ballers

BoJaN

#Fortnite



I FLEW 5000M OVER THE ISLAND WITH A BALLER!

One of the coolest ways to traverse the map is back in the game. The new Fortnite season has reintroduced The Baller, a fan favorite back in the game. The baller comes intact with a grappler, making it easy to traverse difficult terrain.

However, the updated baller has a few drawbacks. Firstly, the baller is now fueled by an electric battery, which is limited. Once the baller runs out of charge, it cannot be recharged, making it useless. The second drawback is the limited spawn point. Currently, the baller only spawns at select locations on the map, making it harder to acquire.

6) The cliffhanger

Collison was one of the best live events in Fortnite. The paradigm piloted the mecha robot and helped the seven defeat the Imagined Order. Towards the end of the event, Agent Jones and The Foundation jumped into a reality focused on Geno.

It was all building up to be one big reveal until the screen cut to, 'to be continued..'. The cliffhanger left the players yearning for a befitting conclusion. It has been bothering players about what has become of the Foundation and Agent Jones.

7) Animals

The new Fortnite season has introduced rideable animals in the game. While the animals are still very capable of inflicting damage on players, they can be mounted and ridden easily. This addition has divided the community into two factions.

Some players like the animals as a mobility solution, while others dislike the fact that animals can cushion fall damage of the player riding them, giving them an unwanted advantage over other players.

8) The XP system

The XP system was the cynosure of the recent retaliation of the players against the Fortnite developers. With the introduction of the new Fortnite season, the developers have nerfed the XP system to balance the game.

This step has rendered players grinding harder than ever to level up. When protested against, Epic took measures to fix this by doubling the Accolade XP and buffing up the supercharged XP. These steps, however, seem inadequate.

9) OG weapons

Players yearn for the OG weapons to come back, with the loot pool spray-heavy and rather unbalanced. Over the years, players have had a plethora of weapons in the game, and while most of them get rotated, there are some weapons that players want to see every season.

Among these weapons are the SCAR AR and Pump Shotgun. In the live event, players can use the SCAR to defeat the IO guards. This had led to speculations that SCAR might be making a comeback this Fortnite season. Players were disappointed when their favorite AR wasn't in the loot pool.

10) Mini map

The latest battle pass contains a customizable skin called Snap. This skin has many edit styles that can be claimed after collecting a certain number of Tover Tokens. This is where the problem arises. Players have to collect a number of tokens to unlock different edit styles for Snap.

In the earlier seasons, collectibles were placed on a mini-map that made them easier to acquire. However, Epic has changed that this season. The mini-map no longer shows the location of Tover tokens, making them harder to acquire.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

