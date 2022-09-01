Fortnite: How to use a Junk Rift in Wreck Ravine or at Rocky Wreckage

It has been 13 weeks since the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Every week, players receive a new set of Seasonal Weekly Quests and this week seems to be no different. One of these new quests requires players to use a Junk Rift in either the Wreck Ravine or Rocky Wreckage Landmarks.

Players can easily receive a reward of 15000 XP by landing at either of these Landmarks and throwing a Junk Rift anywhere within their confines. Junk Rifts can be found either as floor-loot or inside chests located in the Landmarks. Fortunately, players will only need to do this once.

Junk Rifts were unvaulted with the Fortnite update v21.30. Junk Rifts, when thrown at a surface, rifts random heavy objects that later come flying down. When these objects fall, anything in their path is destroyed. Interestingly, materials and ammo also spawn from the Rift.

Fortnite players receive another Junk Rift quest

Although this challenge is fairly easy, acquiring a Junk Rift can be a challenge at times. Players can follow these easy steps to complete this quest quickly:

Upon entering a match, players should drop into a hotdrop zone to improve their chances of acquiring a Junk Rift.

After landing, players need to look around for a Junk Rift. It can readily be found as floor loot.

Once players have acquired a Junk Rift, they need to immediately proceed to one of the specified Landmarks. Visiting the closest one is an ideal choice in the case of an approaching storm.

After reaching the Landmark, all that players need to do is thow the Junk Rift anywhere.

While throwing the Junk Rift, players should be careful and maintain a safe distance as it can inflict damage on the user.

Players need to throw the Junk Rift only once.

If Fortnite players are unable to find a Junk Rift, they can simply purchase one from the Guaco NPC that can be found inside the dilapidated restaurant in Greasy Grove. Once players get their hands on a Junk Rift, they can proceed to Rocky Wreckage if they wish to. The Landmark is located slightly south-east of Greasy Grove.

If Fortnite players time it right, they can even complete two different quests within a single match. However, players will need to be proactive and stack their quests according to the storm and geographical locations of different POIs and Landmarks.

If Fortnite players decide to complete this challenge at Wreck Ravine, they can couple it with another challenge that requires players to emote at the large Mecha Team Leader head for at least five seconds. As an alternative, they can also aim for the quest that involves challenging an NPC to a duel and beating them. As such, Sabina is the closest NPC to the Landmark that they can duel.

In one of the previous weekly quests, players were required to eliminate an opponent by throwing a Junk Rift. In comparison, this week's challenge should be a breeze. With the season finally coming to an end, players will only get two more seasonal quests.

