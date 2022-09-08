Fortnite: How to use a Launch Pad at Loot Lake and at the Rave Cave

Before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 comes to an end, players have one chance to level up and claim large amounts of XP. The latest Seasonal Weekly Quest provides players with one last opportunity to claim items from this season's Battle Pass. Players now have access to five new Fortnite challenges worth a total of 75000 XP.

One of the challenges is to use a Launch Pad at Loot Lake and at the Rave Cave. Players can easily complete this by just landing at these locations and simply jumping on a Launch Pad. However, they will need to do so in both these locations to receive a reward of 15000 XP.

The Launch Pad, as its name suggests, is a trap in Fortnite that launches players high into the air. After jumping off one, players can redeploy their gliders and land safely, with the item often being used for mobility. Although Season 3 vaulted the Launch Pad, it is still available as an environmental object in Fortnite.

Launch Pads in Fortnite spawn at select locations only

This particular Fortnite weekly challenge is fairly easy and doesn't require much effort from players. But since the POI and Named Location are located far from each other, the task becomes time-consuming. Players can complete it by following these easy steps:

After entering a match, players need to land at either of the locations. They can land at any desired location, but landing at one of these places will help save time.

Upon landing, players need to locate a Launch Pad. In Season 3, Launch Pads are fixed and spawn at the same location in every match.

In Loot Lake, Launch Pads can be found on jetties located near the banks of the lake.

In Rave Cave, Launch Pads are located inside the mountain, in the open area that also serves as the dance floor.

Players will need to use the Launch Pad once at both the POI and the Named Location.

Since it is not mentioned, players should be able to complete this challenge across two different matches.

Players can complete the challenge either in Fortnite Battle Royale or Team Rumble. However, completing it in Team Rumble mode is not recommended, as the storm is unpredictable and closes rapidly. Players can easily complete the challenge in a single match if they immediately travel to both locations and finish the challenge rightaway.

To complete the challenge quickly, players should land at Rave Cave, use the Launch Pad outside the cave, and then land either inside or near the giant head. After this, they should grab a Baller and head towards Loot Lake. If players follow this route, they can complete this challenge with ease and possibly even aim to do another one simultaneously.

As players may already be aware, Launch Pads in Fortnite are useful items for various situations. While players mainly use it as a mobility solution, it is also widely used as an evasive tool. Launch Pads are often deployed to escape unwanted combat or the storm coming in. In the current season, Launch Pads are often colored and easily distinguised from the environment.

In less than 10 days, the ongoing season will come to a close. While there is much speculation about the upcoming Battle Pass as well as its theme, the possibility of deployable Launch Pads returning to the game is unknown.

