Fortnite Indiana Jones Challenges: How to finish top 5 in a match

Indiana Jones is no quitter, and he wants loopers to exude the same kind of energy in Fortnite. Given his daring demeanor, giving up is not his style. However, when it comes to live matches in-game, winning is not always a possibility. Given the number of ways a player can die, returning to the lobby mid-game is the norm.

Nevertheless, even though not everyone can be winners in-game, it is possible to reach the top five position in a match. Although this requires a bit of skill and finessing, even a newbie can do it. Plus, those who manage to pull it off will be rewarded with the Emergency Raft Glider.

Place top-five in a match to unlock the Emergency Raft Glider (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Note: The challenge is only available to Battle Pass holders.

How to unlock the Indiana Jones Emergency Raft Glider in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There are three ways by which players can complete this challenge to unlock the Indiana Jones Emergency Raft Glider. The first method is faster than others but requires a lot of luck. The second one requires a bit of setting up and the third needs some coordinated teamwork.

With that being said, here's how to do it:

1) Hidden and not dangerous

Although stealth mechanics do not exist in Fortnite, players can still be stealthy in their approach to combat. Rather than partake in the killing, hiding and running can be used to reach the top-five spot during a match. However, players will need to keep a few things in mind.

For starters, pulling off a stealth game is difficult. While there is no killing involved, being positioned in the right place and at the right time will make all the difference. Knowing when and where to hide will also be life-savers. Nevertheless, if a player can carefully avoid mid-game and late-game fights, survival is easy.

2) Bot lobbies

If Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 feels sweaty and reaching the top-five spot seems like an impossible task, the best way to do it is via bot lobbies. The only issue here is that setting it up may take some time. Since players will have to make or use a level one account, things will be slow. Nevertheless, it will be worth it.

Once the match starts, players will be able to blast their way to a Victory Royale and earn the Indiana Jones Emergency Raft Glider with ease. While it may seem like cheating, it falls well within the norms of Epic Games' rules and regulations.

3) Get carried by teammates

If stealth and Fortnite bot lobbies seem like trouble, the next best option is being carried to the top-five position by teammates. Although this method may seem somewhat cheesy, it is effective. Furthermore, there is another neat trick that players can use to make the match easier.

If the party leader is of a low level, the match is bound to have more bots in them. This will allow skilled teammates to mow down the competition and reach the top-five with ease. However, keep in mind that real players will also be present in-game.

