Fortnite: Is the Prime shotgun worth picking over other close-range weapons?

Shotguns have existed in Fortnite since the OG days, and despite more variants being added in, their functionality and purpose remain unchanged. They are typically used in close-range combat. While a few can inflict damage at mid-range, they aren't very popular due to the low rate of fire.

Currently, there are four types of shotguns present in-game. The newest one, called the Prime Shotgun, was added after update v21.30. Unlike the others, this one looks and feels very modern as it comes with lights that serve as indicators. That being said, how does it fare against other shotguns in combat?

The Prime impression in Fortnite Chapter 3

Straight off the bat, it's easy to see that the Prime shotgun is unique. It is semi-automatic and can only hold four shells at any given time. To compensate for the extremely small magazine size, the first shot fired from the weapon deals 50% extra damage.

It comes in six rarities, with Mythic being limited to Creative mode only. Another intriguing aspect of this shotgun is that it has the same reload speed for all rarities of the weapon. This is rather strange as higher rarities usually have better loading times. Moving to the stats of the shotgun itself, things start to get interesting.

Shotgun Type (Common) DPS Damage Fire-Rate Magazine Size Reload Time Headshot Multiplier USP Prime 79 76 1.05 4 4.5s 1.65x Deals 1.5x damage on the first shot Two-Shot 88.35 57 1.55 8 9.24s 1.75x. Two-round burst Striker Pump 59.28 91.2 0.65 5 5.5s 1.68x Highest damage Auto 126 84 1.5 8 6.27s 1.5x Full-Auto

As seen from the table, the Prime Shotgun has the smallest magazine size, third highest DPS and damage, and second highest fire rate among shotguns. While this may not look that impressive at first glance, the 1.5x damage on the first shot is a game-changer in combat. So does this make it a good shotgun to pick up in Fortnite?

Is the Prime Shotgun worth it?

The answer depends on the style of combat and preference for each player. The Prime Shotgun is a good candidate if the goal is to deal maximum damage on every shot. Hypothetically, a player can reload and get a full magazine after every shot to gain the 1.5x bonus damage. This will give them an edge in combat.

However, given how fast-paced combat can get, this is not a viable option in most scenarios. Compared to the Two-Shot and Auto, which have eight shots per magazine, Prime users will run out of shots in a head-to-head showdown.

This can be a problem for budding Fortnite players and those new to the game. Skilled players may be able to overcome this hurdle by switching out weapons, but that's a whole different discussion. The only redeeming factor for this weapon is the low reload time of 4.5 seconds, which is the same in all rarities.

In theory, a player with a common Prime shotgun will be able to outgun opponents who might have any of the other three shotguns in common rarity. That being said, this will only be viable during the early game. By the time the mid-game begins, almost everyone will be using legendary rarity.

In conclusion, while the Prime shotgun is a solid weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3, using it requires a lot of skill and preparation. Simply pointing and shooting for kills will not work. Headshots will be needed to make the most of this weapon, and reloading for a full magazine will be the key to success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far