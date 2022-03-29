Fortnite Juice WRLD skin & concert to likely arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has been a great success despite Epic Games ditching the end-of-season live event. The current season has not seen any big-name collabs or events if you don't count the Marvel partnership for this season's Battle Pass.

However, it seems like Epic Games might soon treat players with brand new content and a few new in-game events. If new leaks are to be believed, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 might be getting a new Juice WRLD skin and some in-game tributes soon.

When is Juice WRLD coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Juice WRLD was a big fan of the game, and Epic Games also honored the artist during the start of the Rift Tour event with Ariana Grande by playing the Come and Go track featuring Juice WRLD and Marshmello.

Now, new leaks have surfaced, which suggest that a potential Juice WRLD x Fortnite collaboration is in the works. According to notable leaker FNBRintel, Juice WRLD's manager will be meeting with Epic Games sometime next week to discuss a likely collaboration with the late artist.

Another prominent leaker, iFireMonkey, shared a short video clip that features one of Juice WRLD's managers, Pete. He stated that they would soon be meeting with Epic Games to discuss the partnership. Here's what he said:

"(We) really need Juice WRLD in Fortnite. We've been trying our hardest, and that's also a work in progress. I think we'll have a meeting with Epic next Tuesday or Thursday. It would be cool because everyone in Fortnite loves Juice WRLD. Given that Come and Go was a huge hit in-game, I think it fits."

This further suggests that Juice WRLD's arrival in the game is all but confirmed. His song Come and Go was enjoyed and loved by the community during the Ariana Grande Rift Tour, and it would be great to see him as an Icon series skin in the game.

Other than this, not much is known about the collab. Epic Games is yet to officially announce any details, and there's a slight chance that the collab could get canceled if the sides don't agree on the terms or reach a middle ground.

However, seeing the huge following and the artist's fanbase, chances are that things might go smoothly. While collaboration does seem likely, players shouldn't expect a full live concert as it won't work out in anyone's favor. It would be amazing to see the Juice WRLD skin, and it would be a great way to immortalize the artist in the game.

