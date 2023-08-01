Fortnite keeps on making the same mistake every season, and it's frustrating players

Fortnite switches things up at the start of every season. In Chapter 4 Season 3, the rumored Jungle Biome was added alongside Raptors and Mud. New weapons such as the Cybertron Cannon and Kinetic Boomerang were added to the loot pool as well. At first, this kept the community more than happy, but with the passing of time and limited in-game changes, things have come to a grinding halt.

The one issue that players have been constantly battling with is the lack of mobility. While certain Reality Augments can be used to get around the map quickly when used in conjunction with Grind Vines, it feels lacking. As such the community is asking Epic Games to reconsider adding back mobility items - not just to make the game feel better, but for practical reasons as well, here's more on it.

"Why doesn't Epic Games add rotation items anymore?" - The Fortnite community speaks, but will they be heard?

With the Jungle Biome being located smack dab in the middle of the map, there's no way to avoid it when having to go from the Ice/Frozen Biome to the Medieval Biome. While it can be argued that players can just go around the biome, it's not the same thing. It would take significantly longer to do. What's the solution to this problem? The answer is simple - mobility items.

While Grind Vines, Reality Augments, Hop Flowers, and Geyser are good for mobility, they are fixed. Without the ability to use them at a whim, they become situational mobility items. Unless and until a player is in the area that has a particular mobility item, its utility can not be rendered.

Having said that, a user by the name of kweox posted that Epic Games should bring back portable versions of a few mobility items. Things like Launch Pads and Bouncers would make a fine addition to the loot pool and allow players to rotate from high-ground to low-ground with ease. Other items such as Rift-To-Go, would allow players to get out of any sticky situation at a moment's notice. Here's what the community has to say:

As seen from the comments, most users/players are in agreement that Epic Games needs to add more mobility items to the loot pool. Even if they were to be only obtainable by purchasing them from NPCs in exchange for Gold - that would work as well. Simply having the option is more than enough. How players are able to use that option would be up to them.

Will Fortnite give the players what they want? - Well, not likely, here's why

While the Fortnite community has a lot of demands, Epic Games will probably not do anything about it. This does not mean that they don't listen to feedback, it's just that with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 barely a month away, implementing changes this season is a no brainer for the most part. However, this does not mean that things will get better in time. On the contrary, mobility items will be getting nerfed in a huge way.

For a more "dumbed down" explanation this basically means that you… A new exclusivity tag has been added for "High Mobility" items, this tag states that it restricts players to only holding 1 of these items at a time.Items with this tag include:- Grapple Gloves- Kinetic BladeFor a more "dumbed down" explanation this basically means that you… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/jo8jKkxDj9 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/jo8jKkxDj9

According to veteran Fortnite leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, following the recent update, players will not be able to use two 'high mobility' items at once. For the time being, this pertains to the Kinetic Blade and Grapple Gloves. However, in the future, other mobility items will likely be given this tag as well. While this may seem like a good thing, the community at large is not happy with it.

That being said, it's yet to be implemented in Fortnite and may be limited to certain modes or LTMs. The reason being that using two or more mobility items together could limit Epic's ability to load a level. All said and done, it would seem that mobility items are becoming a thing of the past. Players will have to learn to adjust to the map changes and learn to follow specific routes to rotate with ease.

