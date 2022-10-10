Fortnite leak teases first look at final boss

Throughout the course of Fortnite's storyline, there have been several notable villains that have come and gone. Each of them left their mark on the metaverse, and reminded loopers that even the Imagined Order is not in control of everything on the island.

One of these so-called antagonists is The Nothing and, according to leakers, a survey skin that was leaked some time ago is likely going to be the character in-game. While this is based on speculation, it has to be kept in mind that Geno was also a survey skin before the comic confirmed what he looked like.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz he is The Nothing isn’t he he is The Nothing isn’t he https://t.co/S7vBn1FYYy

That said, despite there being absolutely no proof of any connection to the mysterious character, the survey skin's design has a story to tell. Spotted by several users, it shares similarities to that of The Last Reality's esthetics.

Considering that it has been confirmed through in-game challenges that The Nothing, Chrome, and The Herald are part of The Last Reality, this comes as no surprise. One user even took the trouble to note down the similarities between The Nothing and The Cube Queen's Cradle.

Player5Test @Player5Test @FitzyLeakz Since the nothing is related to the last reality...look at the guy's horns and then the cube cradle's. Even the square face @FitzyLeakz Since the nothing is related to the last reality...look at the guy's horns and then the cube cradle's. Even the square face https://t.co/SP0mm0WUDb

While it's unclear if this survey skin does become The Nothing in Fortnite, the telltale signs cannot be dismissed. Since Epic has been adding a lot of survey skins to the game over the last couple of months, ignoring this suggestion would be folly.

What is The Nothing's role in Fortnite's storyline?

The Nothing seems to be some kind of tempting essence that The Herald serves, and it's currently consuming Bytes by making him their "Warrior"



The Nothing also has an obsession with fate

#Fortnite THEORY: In the Dark Bargains Quests, we play as BytesThe Nothing seems to be some kind of tempting essence that The Herald serves, and it's currently consuming Bytes by making him their "Warrior"The Nothing also has an obsession with fate THEORY: In the Dark Bargains Quests, we play as BytesThe Nothing seems to be some kind of tempting essence that The Herald serves, and it's currently consuming Bytes by making him their "Warrior" The Nothing also has an obsession with fate#Fortnite https://t.co/VhY3aT5fGg

Although the role of this entity is not specified in the game's lore, theorists seem to suggest that's it here looking for a warrior to represent its ideology or culture. Since The Herald serves The Nothing, it can be speculated that this entity was the one who gave her the power to control Chrome.

Does this make The Nothing a villain in Fortnite or is it just an important character in the grand scheme of things? Considering that the entity has been recruiting warriors for its cause by tasking them to complete challenges, it's rather foggy as to what its end goal is.

Knusperfrosch @schwanenwald @lupuzilla @HYPEX @FNChiefAko @AlexeyZebol @Shelsiebob @SharkBaitMidas

Oh hi there, Riptide Raz. You're now the 2nd character on the Island who has a "turning to metal" thing going on. (Or 3rd, if we count Marigold as well.) @AddaM_idas Speaking of "chrome"...Oh hi there, Riptide Raz. You're now the 2nd character on the Island who has a "turning to metal" thing going on. (Or 3rd, if we count Marigold as well.) @lupuzilla @HYPEX @FNChiefAko @AlexeyZebol @Shelsiebob @SharkBaitMidas @AddaM_idas Speaking of "chrome"...Oh hi there, Riptide Raz. You're now the 2nd character on the Island who has a "turning to metal" thing going on. (Or 3rd, if we count Marigold as well.) https://t.co/c0Jhm7oTCj

The last time it sent a warrior to the island was during Chapter 2 Season 6. According to theorists, Raz is a warrior for The Nothing. This would explain his Chrome style in-game and really help to connect the dots. According to his storyline, he came to the island to study the power of The Zero Point.

Is The Nothing the final evil boss in Fortnite?

By all accounts, The Nothing seems to be a neutral entity. It gives power to those who seek it, but allows them a free hand on how to utilize it. In this case, The Herald and her crusade to cover the island with Chrome is a good example.

Thirteen @IOInquest Maraxia pointed out that Bytes and The Queen share the same pose, and then I realized that Raz and The Herald share the same pose Maraxia pointed out that Bytes and The Queen share the same pose, and then I realized that Raz and The Herald share the same pose 😦 https://t.co/KpzLew51i1

It seems to have a warrior-like culture, recruiting only the strongest individuals for its cause. Those who succeed are granted boons in return. Bytes, who's a part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, is a prime example of this exchange.

The character is given the ability to fashion the Chrome Harvesting Tool by completing challenges. However, The Nothing does not control or suggest in any way how he should use his newfound Chrome abilities. This provides some more insight into just how neutral The Nothing is.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



Geno...I feel like he will come back and wipe them all out, he has levels of power never seen before! Now that we know The Nothing's and Last Reality's return as a whole is inevitable, I feel like there is just one problem in their wayGeno...I feel like he will come back and wipe them all out, he has levels of power never seen before! #Fortnite Now that we know The Nothing's and Last Reality's return as a whole is inevitable, I feel like there is just one problem in their wayGeno...I feel like he will come back and wipe them all out, he has levels of power never seen before! #Fortnite https://t.co/gQucpRlyin

With all that being said, it's left to be seen how things play out. Maybe The Nothing is only neutral because there's no one in the metaverse that's powerful enough to challenge it or because there's no need for it to worry about such trivial things.

Perhaps the best way to sum up the current situation is by quoting a line from the 1979 film, Monty Python's Life of Brian:

“We come from nothing, we are going back to nothing. In the end, what have we lost? Nothing!”

For the time being, since Epic Games will not reveal the enigmatic story arc for this character in Fortnite, theorists will have to keep guessing and hope to get it right. Nevertheless, it will likely play an important role in the storyline and, towards the end of it all, may even explain how things began and showcase how they'll end.

