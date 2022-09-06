Fortnite leaked survey skins: Ranking top 5 skins

Survey skins are some of the most hyped and anticipated cosmetics in Fortnite. They usually only come to light when leaked by individuals on social media.

While they aren't a huge deal all the time, a few of these leaked concept skins that show up in surveys become the main characters in the storyline.

Many recent leaked survey skins have sent fans into a tizzy, as some of them may eventually be added in-game. Granted, not all of them are jaw-dropping, but some have certainly piqued fans' interest.

Top five Fortnite survey skins as ranked by community

1) Cyberpunk Jules

Cyberpunk Jules is a different vibe (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Although Jules has many variants of herself in the metaverse, this new Cyberpunk-style Jules stands out from them all. While simple in design, the skin looks very esthetic and extremely different from all her variants. Based on her original design, her tattoos look different as well.

While this may seem like a long shot, there's a possibility that this new Cyberpunk variant of Jules may feature in-game as an animated skin. Given other anime-themed skins' popularity, having a Jules variant in the category makes a lot of sense.

2) Blue Assassin

Feeling blue, are we? (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

The concept for this Fortnite survey skin is somewhere between oriental and magical in design. The hand-fan in the character's hand seems to be made of glass and can re-animate itself at will. In fact, the entire outfit seems to have been created out of glass-like material.

If a guess is to be made, the character in question looks like a highly trained assassin. However, it's unlikely that Blue Assassin's aligned to the Imagined Order judging by the color of the clothing.

Blue is just not their style. By the looks of it, she may play an essential role in the upcoming seasons.

3) Automata

Would make an amazing Warframe (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Striking brilliant red, gold, and white hues, this skin looks nothing short of something inspired by Warframe. Much like the suits used by Tenno, this too looks very much the same.

Given its sleek look and design, it resembles a reconnaissance combat suit. However, it's unlikely that these traits will transition into Fortnite.

For the most part, the skin will only be cosmetic, but it fits perfectly with Geno's esthetics and looks. It may be possible that it will feature in-game once Geno reaches the island. By the looks of it, the character may be a genetically modified cyborg.

4) Devil Cyborg

The Devil Wears Prada? (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

It's unclear exactly what this skin is supposed to resemble, but on all accounts, it would seem it's a new take on the devil. With sharp claws for fingers, a devil-themed bracelet, and a dark aura, this survey skin would be perfect for Fortnitemares 2022.

What's interesting about it is that the arms and legs are connected to the main body via a tether of sorts. In theory, this would allow the skins to have detachable arms and legs, which could be replaced at will. This would allow the skin to have multiple styles in-game.

5) Goo and colors

Black and grey (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Despite being colorful, this skin resembles an entity of alien origin. The entirety of the outfit seems to be created by genetic material, which can change color at will. Upon closer inspection, it seems this material can even form claws and function as an armor of sorts.

Given that the upcoming season seems to have a lot to do with "goo," this skin may be added sooner than expected. It fits the profile and would look amazing as a Battle Pass exclusive.

By all accounts, the Fortnite character may even feature in-game as a minor antagonist.

Note: The skins have been ranked based on the community feedback on Fortnite.GG. Furthermore, the names of the skins in the article are merely placeholders. They are subject to change when released in-game.

