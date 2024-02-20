Fortnite leaks suggest a lot is planned for Rocket Racing in Chapter 5 Season 2

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, it would seem that Epic Games has a lot planned for Rocket Racing in Chapter 5 Season 2. Given that the mode was introduced at the start of the current season, it's apt for the developers to add more sizable content next season. While nothing is set in stone, given that the information is not official, a lot of it has been data-mined over the past few weeks

Leakers/data miners have found substantial proof of brand-new race types for Rocket Racing in development alongside a few maps. Car Bodies and other cosmetics are also in development; if the latest rumors are true, a few Car Bodies from pop culture will soon be featured in-game.

Based on Fortnite leaks, here is what you can expect to see in Rocket Racing in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite leaks hint at Death Races, numerous collaborations, and more for Rocket Racing in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Starting off with the basics, numerous cosmetics have been hinted at arriving in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. This includes Car Bodies like Ferrari F430, BMW E30 318i, Ferrari 458, Citroën C3 R5, Centio, and Whiplash. Considering that some of them are already present in Rocket League, porting them to Rocket Racing will be rather straightforward for Epic Games.

While these supercars have a huge fan base worldwide, they aren't the only ones rumored to arrive in Rocket Racing. According to XboxEra, who's been accurate about several prior major collaborations, three iconic Car Bodies are coming to Fortnite: the Batmobile, DeLorean, and Ecto-1. Although this may seem rather random, since they exist in Rocket League, yet again, porting them to Rocket Racing won't be a challenge.

While Fortnite leaks about these Car Bodies are limited, the community is already hyped about the possibilities. If the DeLorean is added to the game, it potentially opens the doors to a major collaboration with Back to the Future. It would be yet another win-win situation for Epic Games and the community.

While we're on the topic of more cosmetics, Wheels and Thruster Boosts are also in development. Once they are added to the game, players can customize their cars even further. In short, Epic Games is looking to transform Rocket Racing from a mere mode to a full-fledged racing experience—by the looks of numerous Fortnite leaks, they are well on the way.

Leaving behind cosmetics, Speedrun Leaderboards are apparently in development. New maps codenamed Aqueduct, Draino, Hydra2, Infinity, JackRabbit, and Phoenix are in the works as well. Community-made tracks are rumored to soon become a thing as well. Players would be able to create their own tracks and perhaps even implement custom racing rules.

Lastly, a new race type called Death Races is actively in development as well. Fortnite leaks recently showcased how the map would look and what players could expect to see in it. It will be filled with obstacles, and players will be able to slam into each other in the hope of destroying each other's cars. By the looks of things, it draws some inspiration from Death Race (2008).

When could these be featured in Rocket Racing in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

While there is information about the aforementioned content that has been showcased via Fortnite leaks, there is no timeline in place. With Chapter 5 Season 2 yet to start, there is no way of knowing when they will be added to the mode.

However, given that Epic Games is currently working on numerous things for Rocket Racing, it's safe to say that there will never be a shortage of content. Ever since Chapter 5 kicked off, it's been made clear that the Metaverse is rapidly going to expand. With Disney recently investing $1.5 billion in Epic Games, the future has never looked brighter.

