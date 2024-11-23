Fortnite leaks suggest Spider-Man Noir and Peter B Parker skins could be coming soon

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that Spider-Man Noir and Peter B Parker skins could be coming to the title soon. The previous Chapter 5 Season 4 saw an overarching Marvel theme with some of the biggest heroes and villains, so it comes as no surprise that Epic Games wants to add to the ever-expanding roster. These two skins would be a great addition to the numerous variants of the popular character.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite leaks regarding these upcoming skins.

Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming skins of popular Spider-Man variants

According to the latest leaks by @Hypex and @ShiinaBR, two of the most trusted Fortnite leakers and data miners, known for leaks such as the upcoming wall traps, two popular Spider-Man skins are set to arrive soon.

These skins are reportedly for Spider-Man Noir and Peter B Parker. Both of the characters became overwhelmingly popular after they were spotted in Spider-Man Miles Morales. It would come as no surprise if Epic Games decided to add them to its expanding roster of cosmetics.

Players can expect a host of cosmetics like Back Blings, Pickaxes, and emotes to potentially accompany these outfits. These skins could feature in the Fortnite Item Shop as single purchases or be a part of a larger Spider-Man bundle, which is usually sold at discounted prices. With the introduction of kicks to Fortnite, players might also get Marvel-themed kicks to complement these rumored outfits in the future.

When could the Spider-Man Noir and Peter B Parker skins come to Fortnite?

Although Epic Games has not made any official statement, players can expect these outfits to arrive as part of the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6. It is unlikely for these cosmetics to debut in season OG since it focuses on legacy outfits and styles, so the next Chapter seems the likely contender.

Fortnite Chapter 6 is set to arrive on December 1, 2024. Players can expect the reported outfits to arrive somewhere around that time, or as the new season gradually progresses. Fans of Spider-Man can all but wait for Epic Games to drop a teaser or announcement for these rumored skins.

