Fortnite leaks suggest Traps will return in OG Chapter 1 Season 1

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Traps are set to return in OG Chapter 1 Season 1. The information was brought to light by leaker @NotPaloleaks. Veteran leakers @ShiinaBR and @HYPEX also re-shared the post regarding this feature making a comeback. Since Traps have all but disappeared in-game over the years in Battle Royale, this is a huge moment for the community.

The only place you can see Traps in-game is in Save The World. This is one of the many reasons why it's still going strong even in 2024.

Here is more information on the possibility of Traps returning to Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1, as per leaks.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks suggest Wall Dynamo Traps are set to return

According to the leaked details shared by @NotPaloleaks, a type of Trap called Wall Dynamo is set to return in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1. This electrifying gizmo can quite literally shock opponents back to the lobby. What made it rather nifty is that it could be placed on player-owned or neutral walls.

In essence, you were able to bait an opponent to walk into a neutral structure and have the Wall Dynamo Trap electrocute them. It was eventually vaulted and replaced in Chapter 1 Season 1 (update v1.11). Therefore, if the leaks turn out to be valid, having this Trap back in the loot pool would be a major throwback to 2017.

Couple this with the fact that the Double Pump is coming back, and you have a recipe for chaos laid out in front of you. The only silver lining to Wall Dynamo Trap is that it emits a buzzing sound. If you keep your ears open and manage to pick up on the noise, it'll be easy enough to avoid stepping into a kill zone.

What other traps are coming back in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 1?

As of now, there is no information about the potential return of other kinds of Traps. For the moment, the Wall Dynamo will be the star attraction. Epic Games could reveal more at the start of Chapter 6 or during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix: The Finale Live Event.

On a final note, it will truly be heartwarming to see Traps back in Battle Royale. This will give new players a chance to try them out. Since Save The World is a premium mode, many players may not have had the pleasure of experimenting with Traps at all.

