Fortnite map concept impeccably captures downfall of IO troops

The downfall of IO in Fortnite is something that gamers cannot ever imagine. However, a recent concept map named Formidable captures the exact situation.

The concept map features everything from a Battle Pass to separate map stages to loot pools. The concept map was developed by two popular content creators and has already created a sensation among loopers.

The lore of the concept map is something that might inspire Epic Games to go ahead with the storyline of the original game.

Fortnite concept map: All information revealed

Storyline

The storyline of the Fortnite Formidable reveals the rise of a faction named "Red Lion". Its origin can be traced back to the outer space planet, and the group is led by Xerxes and his lieutenant Kindler.

The Red Lion is a threat to the IO, and Fortnite Formidables will see both parties lock horns and ultimately vie for the island.

Prime locations

Both factions hold several POIs in their grip, as demonstrated in the Fortnite Formidable concept map. The Lion's Lair, The Throne, Crescent Core, and The Red Point are the strongholds of the Red Lion.

The IO, on the other hand, holds Catty Council as its base. Some other POIs such as Regal Rapids and The Deviation will also feature.

Battle Pass

Fortnite Formidables also features an exclusive Battle Pass that consists of some fantastic skins such as the Iniko, Shadow and Ghost Elite, and Starfire.

One of Fortnite's major attractions is the Battle Pass skin, and the creators took special care of this aspect. The Battle Pass skin for Fortnite Formidables offers some of the most amazing cosmetics, and gamers are pretty impressed.

The concept map also features a secret skin that belongs to Seong Gi-Hun, who has shot into the headlines for Squid Games.

Loot pool

The creators believe in perfection, and it is evident through their work that they believe in professionalism and dedication. While most creators would've left after creating the Battle Pass and the storyline, the artists went beyond and also revealed the loot pool for Fortnite Formidables.

It consists of the different weapons offered in the original game. The creators have added everything to the list from Shotguns, Assault Rifles, SMGs, and Snipers.

It even features all the vehicles as well as utility items that will be a part of the Fortnite concept map.

