Fortnite Matchmaking Error today (March 29, 2025): What is it and when might it be fixed?

If you're wondering why you’re getting a Fortnite Matchmaking Error while trying to queue into a game today (March 29, 2025), then you’re not alone. Hundreds of thousands of players are currently unable to join matches due to a major Epic Games server-side outage. Whether you're trying to play Battle Royale, Zero Build, or even creator-made maps, matchmaking is simply not working for most of the players.

This isn't the first time Fortnite servers have gone down unexpectedly, but such issues are resolved quickly. On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Matchmaking Error on March 29, 2025, and when we can expect things to get back to normal.

How widespread is the Fortnite Matchmaking Error outage on March 29, 2025?

Popular third-party tracking site Downdetector received over 15,000 reports about the Fortnite outage within a few hours on March 29, 2025. Additionally, countless players have taken to X to share their frustration over being unable to load into games.

Fortnite’s official @FortniteStatus account has confirmed that the issue is on their end, stating that they are actively working on a fix. While there's no official ETA on when the Fortnite Matchmaking Error will be fixed, such outages are usually resolved within a few hours.

The downtime has already had some consequences, as the FNCS Divisional Cup Finals in Oceania have been postponed due to the ongoing outage.

Currently, players are not able to queue into any mode, including custom lobbies and creator-made experiences across the Fortnite map. While the issue has been acknowledged by Epic Games, they haven’t provided an exact timeframe for when matchmaking will be restored, nor given the reason behind such an abrupt outage.

Based on past occurrences, you can expect the game downtime to be resolved within 4-6 hours. For now, players are advised to stay patient and keep an eye on the official Fortnite channels. Fortnite has a history of compensating players with free V-Bucks or exclusive cosmetics when unexpected outages happen. So, who knows? You might just log in to find a little surprise waiting in your inventory!

