Fortnite NASCAR Chicago Street Race: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite has managed to become a hub for creators and brands to not only market their products and IPs but also create unforgettable experiences that can act as preludes to real-life events. Such is the case with the NASCAR Chicago Street Race map, a brand new Rocket Racing map designed by creator Karta, which perfectly captures the NASCAR Street Race's high-octane action, thanks to the capabilities of the Unreal Editor.

This article will break down how you can find and access the NASCAR Chicago Street Race map so that fans of NASCAR gearing up for the real-life Chicago Street Race on July 7, 2024, can get a taste of the excitement the upcoming race is set to offer.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite NASCAR Chicago Street Race Rocket Racing map

UEFN map code

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race map lobby (Image via Epic Games)

Since the NASCAR Chicago Street Race map is tied to an upcoming popular event, and with Rocket Racing maps usually being given their own section, the map should not be tough to spot on the Discover menu. However, if you want to skip the hassle of browsing through hundreds of maps, you can always search for it.

You can do so by navigating to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby. Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race map: 0012-6902-9252.

You can also just search for it by name. Once you find the map, you can hit Select. This will change your current game mode to the NASCAR Chicago Street Race map. You can now "Ready Up" to get into a race with other players or just go in solo to get a taste of what this race track has to offer.

How to play

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race map takes you into a virtual Chicago. (Image via Epic Games)

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race map, while being custom-designed for the upcoming race, functions similarly to other Rocket Racing UEFN maps. You can choose your character and vehicle before jumping into the mode. Once you spawn on the race track, you can just let it rip and battle it out for the first position.

The map features a relatively challenging course, capturing the fast-paced action that players can expect to see in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 7, 2024.

