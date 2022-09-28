Fortnite Paradise Discord Quests: How to complete all challenges and redeem rewards

Just a few days ago, a Fortnite collaboration with Discord was revealed by leakers, which has finally culminated in Fortnite Paradise Discord Quests. This series of six quests can be completed by interested players in exchange for cosmetic rewards.

Based on the official information provided, they will be available until October 2, 2022, at 5:59 pm Eastern Time. This article will detail the steps needed to sign up as well as complete Fortnite's latest quests.

Fortnite Paradise Discord Quests: Explained

How to start the Fortnite Paradise Discord Quests

Begin by signing into Discord and hitting the start button (Image via Discord)

Enter any official Fortnite Discord server. Read the announcement message in the Paradise Discord Quest channel to get started. Click on the “Start” button of the announcement message to participate. Follow the private message from the bot to link your Epic account. The first task will now be unlocked to complete.

Players should note that, upon completing a task, they will immediately unlock the next one. On that note, there's no way to trick the system and claim rewards without completing all six targets in their respective order.

Fortunately, players can complete these tasks in any of the game's Battle Royale or Zero Build playlists (Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads) and should work in bot lobbies as well.

How to complete all Fortnite Paradise Discord Quests

There are a total of six quests that players have to complete to claim all the rewards. The quests have been listed below in their correct order:

Assist teammates with 10 eliminations Catch 15 fish Survive 5th Storm Circle 3 times To be updated Heal yourself: 300 health points To be updated

1) Assist teammates with 10 eliminations

Assist teammates with 10 eliminations (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

As the quest states, players will simply have to assist their teammates with 10 eliminations. To complete this, you will have to shoot an opponent at least once to inflict damage and then let your teammate get the elimination.

2) Catch 15 fish

Catch 15 fish (Image via Twitter/kalinowskyyy)

To catch 15 fish quickly, players should ideally land at Sleepy Sound. With an abundance of fishing gear available nearby, completing this quest will take three to five minutes at most. Catching any type of fish will count towards the progression of this quest.

3) Survive 5th Storm Circle 3 times

Survive 5th Storm Circle 3 times (Image via Twitter/kalinowskyyy)

This quest is rather tricky as players will have to play three separate matches to complete it. The goal is simply to stay alive until the fifth Storm Circle in each of these matches. Dying before this point will mean that you will have to start over again in a new match.

4) Make 3,000 damage to opponents

Make 3,000 damage to opponents (Image via Twitter/kalinowskyyy)

Although this quest is simple, dealing 3,000 damage will take a lot of time. To shorten the duration and complete it as soon as possible, players should shoot at anyone and everyone they come across in-game. Every little bit of damage inflicted will help towards progression.

5) Heal yourself: 300 health points

Heal yourself: 300 health points (Image via Twitter/kalinowskyyy)

One of the easiest Fortnite Paradise Discord Quests is to heal for 300 health points. A quick and easy way to do this is by falling from heights or setting one's own character on fire. Once you have taken damage, you just have to recover HP by using healing items that are commonly found throughout the map.

6) Place top 10 in solo 3 times

Place top 10 in solo 3 times (Image via Twitter/RisingMiles)

The final of the Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest requires players to place in the top-10 three times while playing solo. Since the quest doesn't involve eliminating opponents, a passive approach can be used to complete it without difficulty.

Rewards for Fortnite Paradise Discord Quests

Rewards for Fortnite Paradise Discord Quests (Image via Epic Games)

Players will receive a total of three rewards by completing all six quests. Here is the list:

After completing one task: Chrome-ified Reality Tree Banner Icon

After completing three tasks: Banana Flip Loading Screen

After completing six tasks: Chrome Flow Wrap

