Fortnite pays tribute to one of its most broken item ever in Chapter 3

A short while ago, popular Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King, among others, figured out a way to topple The Foundation's statue. Even before it could be destroyed in the upcoming war season, it was already facing annihilation.

For some odd reason, the statue was added as an asset on the island rather than as part of it. Using Chonker's Tires, players were able to displace the statue with ease.

Sadly, the fun didn't last very long. Epic Games caught wind of this glitch and fixed it immediately.

However, since the developers share a very cordial relationship with the community, they decided to pay tribute to the glitch. Following the 19.40 update, stacks of Chonker's Tires have been added in and around the base of the statue.

Many players consider this tribute to be the closest thing to Chappadoodle's Gravesite in Chapter 1. While this little in-game detail is indeed intriguing, what's even more amusing is how Glitch King uses tires in combat.

Fortnite YouTuber showcases how to eliminate players with Chonker's Tires

Glitch King is known for his weird and wacky antics in Fortnite. As the name suggests, he finds and compiles various glitches that are present in-game. The developers take note of these and push hot-fixes to remedy the problems.

In a recent video after the update, he thanked Epic Games for The Foundation's statue memorial. In his follow-up statement, he vowed to get kills using Chonker's Tires. Here's what he said:

"Epic Games added added tires near The Foundation's statue. They honored the only item that defeated the staute. Thanks for the gift! Let's get a kill with the tire to show how much we appreciate Epic Games."

Although the statement seemed like a joke, after two failed attempts, he managed to eliminate his opponent using only tires. Here's how he did it:

Engage in a build fight with an opponent

Build as high as possible with any material available

Build an open ramp to bait the opponent

If they take the bait and rush, throw a Chonker's tire at them

If the tire makes contact, they should be thrusted into the air and free fall into the ground

Is using Chonker's Tires a feasible battle tactic in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Absolutely not. While the tactic is indeed fun, there are several parameters to take into consideration. For starters, if fall damage is not enough to eliminate the opponent, they can re-engage or escape.

If the base of the structure is made of wood, it can be set on fire or destroyed with explosives. This, in turn, will lead to the player sustaining fall damage and perhaps even being eliminated. Another major problem is skill-gap.

While this trick may work on the average Fortnite player, experienced opponents will not expose themselves in a build-fight. Even while building vertically, they will ensure that their flanks are protected.

This will make it near impossible to catch them off guard and the player is likely to be eliminated. On the whole, the tire trick is amusing, but its limitations really hamper its implementation in an intense fight.

