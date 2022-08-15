Fortnite: Peely gets obliterated by Demogorgon in new fan-made animation

Peely is one of the most beloved characters in Fortnite. Although he helped save reality at the end of Chapter 3 Season 2, he's still just a clumsy banana. For this reason, putting him in a situation that involves combat is not ideal. He would likely shoot himself in the foot or slip and fall on something or the other.

Taking this into consideration, a YouTube content creator known as FeraalsVFX, created a re-enactment of one of the most brutal scenes from Stranger Things. Suffice it to say, Peely and his comrades don't stand a chance against a mighty Demogorgon.

Fortnite's Peely and friends get massacred while going up against a Demogorgon

For fans of the series, it's an understatement to say that Demogorgons are powerful. These creatures that come from the Upside Down are a manifestation of pure evil. They are strong, fast, and kill on sight.

Keeping this in mind, FeraalsVFX re-made the infamous fight scene between the Demogorgon and the Russian inmates, which, ironically, were all Peelys. Given their demeanor and lack of resourcefulness, they barely put up a fight against the monstrosity.

According to the creator of the video, this short trailer/teaser is a concept for a new Fortnite x Stranger Things collaboration. Since Epic Games has been unable to procure the right to have the cosmetics from the official collaboration back in the Item Shop, this will have to suffice. That being said, here's what a few fans have to say about the animation.

BetterFNnews @BetterFNnews @Feraalsy Why is this unfinished it looks to good @Feraalsy Why is this unfinished it looks to good

Mak Tora @Mak_Tora @Feraalsy did you know this scene took the strangers thing's developers so much time and you're here making it look easy, wonder how much time it took you 🤔 @Feraalsy did you know this scene took the strangers thing's developers so much time and you're here making it look easy, wonder how much time it took you 🤔

TonyIsStrange @MysticalMattttt #Fortnite 🥹

I don’t want to lose hope for it but It’s also not fair having the recent season just release without the cosmetics even coming back for at least another collab @Feraalsy Pleaseeeeeeeee #Netflix I don’t want to lose hope for it but It’s also not fair having the recent season just release without the cosmetics even coming back for at least another collab @Feraalsy Pleaseeeeeeeee #Netflix #Fortnite 🥹I don’t want to lose hope for it but It’s also not fair having the recent season just release without the cosmetics even coming back for at least another collab 😭

𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐓𝐎𝐁𝐎𝐓 @rocktobot @Feraalsy put my man back in the item shop @Feraalsy put my man back in the item shop https://t.co/0j23EmN9os

Amongst the praises, some fans pointed out that one Peely randomly disappeared during the fight. Although it's odd, since it's an unfinished animation, criticizing it makes no sense. Moving on, another talking point for many is when will Fortnite collaborate with Stranger Things? Well, by the looks of it, that's not likely to happen and there's a good reason why.

Stranger Things has outgrown Fortnite

Although Stranger Things started out humble, it has outgrown Fortnite by a longshot. That being said, the producers no longer require advertising and marketing in the metaverse. To add some data to this perspective, as of July 5, Stranger Things 4 became the second title to cross the one billion hours viewed mark.

While the game does get some runtime on Twitch and other streaming platforms, the viewer count and hours viewed hold no comparison to Stranger Things. With the franchise now synonymous with pop culture, there's no need for cosmetics or crossover events in video games.

That being said, the cosmetics will likely never be re-added to the Item Shop. Of course, those who own the two Stranger Things skins/outfits will retain them, but no one else will be able to use them or obtain them. With the show scheduled to get another season, there's no slowing this hype-train down.

On that note, Chief Hopper and the Demogorgon skins are now considered ultra-rare in-game. They were both last seen approximately 1012 days ago. Maybe in the distant future, Netflix will decide to collaborate with Fortnite once more, and perhaps then these cosmetics will become available for purchase. Until then, loopers will have to remain optimistic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta