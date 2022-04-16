Fortnite player builds the first-ever Tower Defense creative map, and it is as fun as it sounds

Although Fortnite's Battle Royale mode and Save The World are staples in the game, some prefer creating their own maps. Using the tools provided in the Creative Mode, players are free to craft their islands with unique gameplay rules.

Over the years, there have been Creative maps for every occasion. This includes Death Runs, Jump Scare maps, and even a few dedicated to Star Wars. However, a player known as DragonRage has created a Tower Defense map for the first time in the game's history.

What is Tower Defense, and how does the Creative map work in Fortnite?

A Tower Defense game comprises of RTS elements such as building and resource management. The player's ultimate goal is to protect their territory and possessions by obstructing enemy attackers from reaching their destination along a preordained path(s).

Players have to use every tool to try and defeat the enemy and stop them in their tracks. If successful, they will win the round and progress to the next. While most Tower Defense games offer a top-view, this one, created for Fortnite, puts players right in the thick of it.

They will take control of their castle and defend it from the invading horde of monsters. To aid them in their task, they can buy Knights, materials, and weapons from the shop present on the map. Like Save The World mode, they can even build on top of the pathways to slow down the monsters.

There's no need to fret for those new to the genre, as the game offers a neat little tutorial that will help them understand the basics. However, keep in mind that the levels get progressively more difficult. Players can try out the map by going to Creative Mode and entering this code: 3696-2978-8063.

Will Fortnite Creative 2.0 affect how Creative maps are made?

While custom maps in Fortnite are already stunning, thanks to Unreal Engine 5, Creative 2.0 will be a game-changer. Players will be able to create complex maps and add more dynamics for loopers to explore.

However, given how cautious Epic Games has become, Creative 2.0 will not come loaded with all the bells and whistles. The developers will likely add in content as time goes by. This will allow both parties to accustom themselves to new features and troubleshoot in real-time.

ShadowOpsFN @GhostOpsFN



Could we get an update on Creative 2.0 Fortnite Creative just retweet this

With no release date in sight, the developers remain tightlipped about the same. While it's evident that Creative 2.0 will come out sometime this year, when that will be is anyone's guess.

However, given how major this update will be, there is a chance that it will be added at the start of Chapter 3 Season 3. For now, all loopers can do is wait and be optimistic for the same.

