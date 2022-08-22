Fortnite player completely changes building mechanics, adds advanced editing

It

It is no secret that Fortnite's unique features and mechanics have made it one of the most popular battle royale video games. Achieving significant success, it separated itself from competitors thanks to its building mechanics.

Brux, a popular YouTuber, recently showcased his latest mod for the game. In this mod, the player completely changed the editing system in the game, to such a degree that it looks both confusing and impressive.

Interestingly, Epic Games hasn't made many changes to building and editing ever since the game came out in September 2017. While they have added turbo building and removed editing transparency, these two mechanics have mostly stayed the same.

However, thanks to Brux, we now have an idea of what a new editing system could potentially look like.

Fortnite's advanced building and editing look amazing

Brux is well known within the community for making and releasing various intriguing Fortnite mods. Not only is the content creator skilled at making mods, but he is also creative and knows how to make interesting things.

The YouTuber's latest mod affects building and editing mechanics as it allows players to have far more control over their builds. At the moment, players can edit nine different pieces of a wall and turn them into different structures. However, Brux's mod allows players to edit 36 different pieces, which certainly sounds excessive.

As can be seen in the video above, this particular Fortnite mod was well designed. Each of the 36 pieces of the wall can be edited to create a small window. While making windows is already possible, this mod makes windows far smaller and allows players to place them exactly where they want.

After showing viewers how to edit windows, the Fortnite modder then edited the four pieces in the bottom left corner, creating a small opening in that particular portion of the wall.

Brux also showed the mod's new editing mechanics in action. He quickly built structures and edited them, reaching the enemy and eliminating them with a few quick hits.

If Epic Games does release major changes to the main Fortnite mechanics, it is unlikely that they will be very complicated. However, it would be nice to change the game's standard building and editing mechanics to spice it up and add something new.

Other popular mods

Interestingly, Brux has made many different mods for Epic Games' popular battle royale and has gained more than 358,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel with his creativity. In fact, some of his videos have received millions of views, which is certainly an admirable feat.

Just a few weeks ago, the popular YouTuber released a Minecraft mod for Fortnite, which allowed players to build structures with Minecraft blocks instead of wood, brick, and metal.

In the video above, the content creator showcased modified textures that show what the video game would look like with realistic graphics.

Furthermore, the latest mod is not the only building and editing mod he's released. In May 2022, the YouTuber showed off other edit variations that could be added to the game.

It's important to note that adding mods to the live version of the video game is not allowed. However, Brux releases his mods for older versions of Fortnite that are not on live servers.

Edited by Atul S