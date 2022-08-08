Fortnite YouTuber brings Minecraft builds into battle royale, breaks dimensions

When it comes to building and having the freedom to create structures in a game, Fortnite is at the top of the list. Thanks to the title's Creative Mode, loopers can build their own dream islands as they see fit. With some practice, they can even build games such as Ping Pong in Fortnite.

Given how Creative Mode has evolved over time, Epic Games has a lot riding on it. Although there's no fixed date for Creative 2.0, the current version still has a lot to offer. The game's developers are always encouraging players to experience the creative freedom of building in the metaverse, even if it means moving away from Minecraft, another building-oriented game.

Denni @DenniConcepts leaked fortnite creative 2.0 gameplay leaked fortnite creative 2.0 gameplay 👀 https://t.co/UfLgCGKeCE

For those who take the leap of fate, the transition will see them move from pixelated blocks to fully flushed out assets. However, one content creator was not content with the idea and decided to have the best of both worlds in Fortnite.

Minecraft mod for Fortnite

Created by YouTuber Brux, this interesting mod allows players to use blocks from Minecraft. Unlike the standard builds that exist within Fortnite, these are more rudimentary in nature as they only consist of a block and a half-stair. However, with the right set of skills, players can use them to gain a significant edge in combat.

Currently, these pixelated Minecraft-themed blocks are only available through the mod. It will likely be limited to Creative Mode as the official playlists have their own set of build options. Nevertheless, seeing how players decide to use them in combat will be interesting, given how they are shaped.

Much like the standard building pieces in-game, the ones featured in the mod are available in three materials as well: wood, brick, and metal. Furthermore, it's likely that each type of material has its own HP levels as well. The video below shows the interesting Minecraft blocks in the game:

Will there ever be an official Fortnite x Minecraft collaboration?

While some fans would like to remain optimistic and hope for the best, optimism is not always rewarded. Given that both games are poised to capture the creative market, a collaboration is not really in the best interests of either party. With Roblox being able to hold its own between the two giants, there's more than enough competition for years to come.

With Epic Games wanting players to shift to using its creative tools, it's easy to understand why there will never be an official collaboration. While some clickbait content creators may state otherwise, it is highly unlikely.

Furthermore, with Creative 2.0 coming out soon, Epic Games will want more players to try out the tools available to them within Fortnite itself. If they were to collaborate, the current hype surrounding the upcoming feature would be sidetracked with a crossover, which is not something the developers want.

As stated, with each IP looking at the other in a competitive manner, the scope for a crossover is almost impossible. This is why most collaborations tend to occur with brands that synergize easily with the metaverse.

