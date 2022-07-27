Fortnite player creates fully-functional Pong mode in creative

When Donald Mustard stated that Fortnite's Creative mode would improve over time, he wasn't lying. Since the start of Chapter 3, the number of assets being added to every update has been staggering. Although Creative 2.0 is still not live, the changes being implemented in Creative mode at present are making waves in the community.

Given how 50% of all playtime comes from Creative mode, it's easy to understand why Epic Games is slowly shifting focus away from BR. While this does not mean that the game mode will be abandoned, things will slow down to a certain extent. By now, many readers might be wondering, "What's so great about the Creative mode anyway?"

Fortnite Creative @FNCreate Make your beach party even brighter with the No Sweat Summer Gallery. Available now Make your beach party even brighter with the No Sweat Summer Gallery. Available now ☀️ https://t.co/6dj1i5guqM

For starters, anything is possible in this game mode. Want to play some tower defense-style games? Sure, that's doable. Want to dodge traps and overcome obstacles with friends? That's possible. How about playing a few rounds of Pong? As it turns out, players can indeed play Pong in Fortnite, thanks to Creative.

Pong in Fortnite looks like a bunch of fun

Having elaborate builds in Creative is nothing new. Throughout the history of the mode, players have strived to flex their creativity and build jaw-dropping maps. These range from dense jungles to urban cities filled to the brim with detail.

However, with Epic adding new mechanics to the mode, things have become much more dynamic of late. Creators are slowly moving away from large static designs to interactive maps. One user, who goes by the name FNCJulianxd on Twitter, designed what could be the very first digital Pong game in Fortnite.

Taking inspiration from the 1970's video game Pong, FNCJulianxd created something very similar in Creative mode. This two-dimensional game can be enjoyed by two players, each controlling their side of the moving bar by pressing the up/down buttons on their respective sides. Here's a video of a friendly match:

Note: Here's the code to🏓 PING PONG 🏓 - 9503-2240-3293

While this may not look that impressive to some, it is vital to remember that this is essentially a game within a game. These are the foundation stones of the future being built in real-time. What is a simple game of Pong today might evolve to become more dynamic in the years to come. Here's what other users think of this creation:

☀️🌴NinjaStarMatt🌴☀️ @NstMatt @FNCJulianxd

Jokes aside this is mind blowing. Awesome stuff @FNCreate You're hacking...Jokes aside this is mind blowing. Awesome stuff @FNCJulianxd @FNCreate You're hacking...Jokes aside this is mind blowing. Awesome stuff🔥

Deplexer @XxDeplexerxX @FNCJulianxd @Jinnx259 @FNCreate This is absolutely fantastic! Would it be possible to make a super duper big one? Looking at those triggers, it looks like that would be very tricky and tedious. @FNCJulianxd @Jinnx259 @FNCreate This is absolutely fantastic! Would it be possible to make a super duper big one? Looking at those triggers, it looks like that would be very tricky and tedious.

Oan_SMM🛠️🇫🇷 @SmmOan @FNCJulianxd @FNCreate @MustardPlays this is mind blowing, this shows that Fortnite Creative can allow a lot more different game experiences than we think! @FNCJulianxd @FNCreate @MustardPlays this is mind blowing, this shows that Fortnite Creative can allow a lot more different game experiences than we think!

dasavage @Dasavage1012 @FNCJulianxd @FNCreate Dude!!! That has to be one of the coolest mechanic ever in creative @FNCJulianxd @FNCreate Dude!!! That has to be one of the coolest mechanic ever in creative

What other games can creators make in Fortnite Creative mode?

Well, with a dash of magic and ingenuity, there's really no limit as to what creators can make. Different card games, the classic snake game, and even board games are within the realm of possibility. Aside from these, there are complex puzzles, death runs, and many more experiences that players can try out in Creative.

There are even custom islands for players to explore and call home. These places are slowly becoming mini-hubs for players to meet up and partake in activities together. With Creative 2.0 coming soon, the possibilities will increase exponentially.

With Epic already trying to sway Minecraft builders to jump ship, the future for Creative mode looks bright. According to reports, creators will soon be able to monetize their creations as well. When it comes to fruition, a lot more players are likely to jump on the bandwagon and showcase their creativity in-game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far