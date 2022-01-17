Fortnite player defies all odds in this one in a million clip

Fortnite is known for creating scenarios in gameplay beyond extraordinary. From the entire lobby emoting together in the middle of a match to opponents helping each other open vaults, this is a game that has been famous for such moments.

Recently, a Fortnite player from India, RionZ, came across one such scenario and took the chance to capture this one in a million moment in the Middle East servers. Fighting solo after his duo got eliminated in a Duos Battle Royale match, the gamer got into serious trouble when other teams started rushing him. That is when he came across this scenario, leaving him in disbelief.

Fortnite player comes across this scarce moment

It is infrequent in a BR game that two players have the same ping in a single server while playing in the same match, along with the same input delay. Well, one of those rare moments happened with this player while he was in a Duos match.

RionZ going up solo in a Duos lobby (Image via RionZfortnite/YouTube)

RionZ was playing Solo after his duo partner got eliminated on the Middle East servers. His opponents, sensing the opportunity, rushed him, but the young Indian YouTuber defied all odds by gunning them down one by one.

An enemy even rammed him with his vehicle and had a nasty gunfight from which the player RionZ escaped.

RionZ and his opponent rushing one another with a Striker Pump Shotgun in hand (Image via RionZfortnite/YouTube)

After winning that 1v1 battle, Rion took a moment to regain his shields but was attacked again by an opponent. He did not speculate on what was going to happen next.

The creator edited a wall to eliminate his opponent while rushing him and fired a shot using his Striker Pump Shotgun, but so did his opponent.

Both of them eliminated one another at the exact same time (Image via RionZfortnite/YouTube)

They gunned each other down simultaneously using the same gun, getting eliminated at the same time. This one in a million scenario points out that they were on the same server ping and input delay and fired at each other at the same time, thus witnessing such a rare moment.

The state of servers in Chapter 3

Since Chapter 1, loopers have experienced server ping and lag issues in their respective regions. But over the years, Epic Games has improved its server stability issues after taking multiple surveys and receiving feedback from the community.

Most recently, gamers experienced a couple of significant server outages during Christmas and the New Year's weekend, sparking an outburst. The community was extremely unhappy with the hours lost to the blackout and could not play the game during the holidays.

Fortnite @FortniteGame As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later! As thanks for everyone’s patience during the December login issues, we’ll be kicking off a Power Leveling Weekend from 1/7 @ 7 PM to 1/10 @ 7 AM ET and granting everyone who logged in during Winterfest the new Crescent Shroom Pickaxe before it arrives in the Shop later! https://t.co/d2xiIDnyl2

Also Read Article Continues below

The developer issued compensation with a free pickaxe for everyone who logged in during Winterfest 2021. Since then, they have worked hard to ensure such issues never surface again, and everyone can enjoy Chapter 3 in their respective regions with good ping and connections.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever witnessed a moment like this in Fortnite? Yes No 2 votes so far