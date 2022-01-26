Fortnite player faces terrible lag, literally starts reviving the ground beneath him

Fortnite Chapter 3 introduced players to new meta and gameplay mechanics. The map is a flipped island with new POIs and some old favorites like Tilted Towers and Shifty Shafts. But apart from all the fun, there is one problem that the player base has been facing.

The problem is the Server Lag that players have been experiencing since the beginning of Chapter 3. Looking back at the mass server outage during Christmas 2021, to the server issues players started facing after the addition of Tilted, Epic has been reluctant to fix the servers with every hotfix or update.

Recently a Fortnite player and his teammates faced the same issues. A Twitter user and Looper named JoJoJosiah_ttv and squad witnessed something so unique that only server lag could have caused them to notice it.

Fortnite player starts reviving the ground due to server lag

JoJo @JoJoJosiah_ttv I've never seen someone LAG THIS BAD I've never seen someone LAG THIS BAD https://t.co/DO4lY44ewj

Jojo and his squad were in a Top 10 situation where only one teammate named DerpyBadger was alive with decent health and shield bars, while another teammate was knocked.

When Derpy was about to revive his downed teammate, the horror began. He started facing extreme server lag and ping issues that he witnessed the impossible.

Derpy was trying to revive his teammate but instead revived the ground (Image via Twitter/JoJoJosiah_ttv)

Every time he tried to revive his teammate, he faced a lag so bad that his actions were registered in the game after every 3 seconds. Due to this, he ended up reviving open ground instead of his teammate, despite the incoming fire.

Derpy wasn't able to see where the gunshots were being fired from. (Image via Twitter./JoJoJosiah_ttv)

The player couldn't spot the incoming fire due to the lag, which resulted in him panicking further. He tried looking towards the builds, but he could not see his opponents but just the gunshots.

Server Lag caused him to get eliminated alongside his squad (Image via Twitter/JoJoJosiah_ttv)

Stuck in a bad situation and incoming storm zone, Derpy was eliminated alongside his entire squad. According to the Twitter user, the server lag and ping issues caused the player and his team to lose a match they might have won.

Server issues in Fortnite Chapter 3

The problem with Fortnite servers in Chapter 3 has been ongoing for months, and it occurs in all the in-game regions. Players are facing login and matchmaking issues more frequently.

Also Read Article Continues below

If that wasn't all, they started facing FPS drops, server lags, and ping issues, causing their gameplay quality to deteriorate even in an expensive gaming PC or console. Epic hopes to fix such server issues in the future, but the only question of how the players facing the problem will be compensated for it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar