Fortnite player finds an unstoppable strategy to win games

Many Fortnite Battle Royale players are very creative when it comes to finding different ways to eliminate enemies. Nick Eh 30, one of the most popular streamers of the video game, found an unstoppable strategy that helps win games.

Throughout the years, Epic Games has released numerous items to its popular battle royale title. Players have used these items the way they are intended to be used, but have also found creative ways to use them and surprise their enemies.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Shhhh. Be very quiet 🤫



Drop in with perfect stealth during Shadow of Phantasm week!



The Suppressed Assault Rifle, Suppressed SMG, Shield Bubble and Shadow Bomb have been unvaulted until September 7. Shhhh. Be very quiet 🤫Drop in with perfect stealth during Shadow of Phantasm week!The Suppressed Assault Rifle, Suppressed SMG, Shield Bubble and Shadow Bomb have been unvaulted until September 7. https://t.co/3JXTwAT9S4

It all started with the Pumpkin Launcher back in 2017, when players used the weapon for rocket riding. Currently, players are using the Shield Bubble to attack their enemies, even though the item is meant to be used defensively.

This article will reveal the latest Fortnite strategy that involves the Shield Bubble and can be used to get easy victories. This method also involves the Kamehameha Mythic item, which means that it will be in the game for only a few more weeks.

Fortnite strategy that wins games

Nick Eh 30 recently shared a video of him using the Shield Bubble in combination with Kamehameha. This combination turned out to be perfect as it allows players to penetrate the bubble with the Mythic ability, which is amazing.

The Shield Bubble was first added to the video game back in Chapter 1. However, it returned in Chapter 3 during the Shadow of Phantasm week. This is a special Fortnite week that allows players to use some OG items until September 7.

The popular Fortnite Battle Royale streamer used the Kamehameha Mythic attack to penetrade the Shield Bubble. Even though this item is supposed to protect players from enemy attacks, it is simply not powerful enough to stop the Mythic attack.

While eliminating enemies who are inside the Shield Bubble sounds great, Nick Eh 30 has also discovered that Kamehameha can be used from inside the protection bubble. This makes the Shield Bubble a perfect item that can be used to surprise enemies and get easy eliminations on them.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Shhhh. Be very quiet 🤫



Drop in with perfect stealth during Shadow of Phantasm week!



The Suppressed Assault Rifle, Suppressed SMG, Shield Bubble and Shadow Bomb have been unvaulted until September 7. Shhhh. Be very quiet 🤫Drop in with perfect stealth during Shadow of Phantasm week!The Suppressed Assault Rifle, Suppressed SMG, Shield Bubble and Shadow Bomb have been unvaulted until September 7. https://t.co/3JXTwAT9S4

Considering how powerful the Shield Bubble is, the new Fortnite trick can be used to earn easy victories. However, the item will only stay in the game for a week, so players will not be able to use the trick for a long time.

A lot of players have trouble defending themselves against Kamehameha, and the latest trick will make the attack even more powerful. However, the easiest way to counter the energy attack is to simply use mobility items and run away from the enemies who are using them.

Kamehameha will be vaulted very soon

Epic Games removed the "Power Unleashed" challenges with the v21.50 Fortnite Battle Royale update. However, the game developer decided to keep two Mythic items from the Dragon Ball collaboration.

Even though the Kamehameha attack is still in the game, it will be removed very soon. Epic Games will most likely remove it with the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, which is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 18.

Epic Games will soon vault the Kamehameha Mythic ability (Image via Epic Games)

However, there is also a chance that the Mythic item will be vaulted on Tuesday, September 6, with the release of the v21.51 update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman